Carlos Queiroz is on course to hit two major milestones at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following his appointment as head coach of the Black Stars

The seasoned tactician arrives as arguably the most high-profile coach Ghana has ever appointed, bringing vast experience to the role

After signing a short-term deal, his first match in charge could come as early as next month in a friendly against Mexico

Carlos Queiroz is set to make history at the 2026 World Cup even before sitting in the dugout for Ghana, as the veteran tactician prepares to lead the Black Stars on football’s biggest stage.

The 73-year-old was officially confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday, April 13, replacing Otto Addo after a difficult run of results.

He now steps into the role with urgency, tasked with preparing the team for a demanding tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Carlos Queiroz is set to achieve two enviable records as head coach of Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the GFA, Queiroz begins work immediately, with his first assignments set to be a friendly against Mexico on May 22, followed by another test against Wales on June 2.

Reacting to his appointment, the experienced manager spoke with clarity and purpose, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

"I accept this mission with the same passion and commitment that have guided me throughout my career. Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul. I arrive with respect for its history and belief in its future.

"Together, with unity, discipline, and ambition, we will work to honour the expectations of a great football nation. This is not just another job — it is a mission."

Queiroz set for 2 World Cup records

Beyond the immediate task, history is already within reach. According to FIFA, Queiroz will become the third-oldest coach in World Cup history when the tournament begins.

Only Hugo Broos and Miroslav Koubek, both expected to be 74, will be older at the competition.

The current record is held by Otto Rehhagel, who was 71 years and 317 days old during the 2010 tournament.

Queiroz will also join an exclusive group by appearing at five consecutive World Cups, a feat achieved by only one other coach.

That distinction places him alongside Bora Milutinović, who featured at five straight editions between 1986 and 2002 with different national teams.

Otto Addo's backroom staff will stay on to support new Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz. Photo by Chung Sung-Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Who supports Queiroz as Ghana coach?

As he prepares for the tournament, attention has also turned to his support team.

According to GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum, the core of the existing backroom staff will remain in place.

Coaches such as Kim Lars Björkegren, Desmond Offei, John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda are expected to continue in their roles, although Queiroz is expected to bring in additional personnel.

The only notable departure is Winfried Schäfer, who previously served as technical advisor.

For Ghana, the focus remains on results. Yet as Queiroz begins this new chapter, he does so with history already within touching distance and expectations rising with every passing day.

How Queiroz landed Black Stars job

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as head coach of Ghana was no coincidence.

Prior to taking the job, he had already carried out a thorough assessment of the team under Otto Addo, a move that ultimately convinced his employers.

Source: YEN.com.gh