Saudi Arabia has reportedly parted ways with head coach Hervé Renard just two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup

The Frenchman had earlier been tipped to leave, but a sudden change of direction has now brought his tenure to an abrupt end

Renard, who has long been linked with the Black Stars job, is still viewed as a potential long-term successor to Carlos Queiroz

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The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has dismissed head coach Hervé Renard in a surprise move just months before the 2026 World Cup, bringing his second spell in charge of the national team to an abrupt end.

The decision, confirmed on Friday, April 17, takes immediate effect, ruling the experienced French tactician out of leading the Green Falcons into the global showpiece.

Herve Renard is no longer the head coach of Saudi Arabia two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi sack Herve Renard amid Ghana links

According to RMC Sport, the federation, acting through its president, pulled the trigger after weeks of mounting pressure, with Renard’s tenure increasingly coming under scrutiny.

Despite his pedigree as a two-time AFCON winner with Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire, concerns over form, tactical direction, and squad cohesion during the build-up phase had raised doubts internally.

His departure also fuels fresh speculation about his next move, with the Ghana national football team emerging as a possible destination.

Reports suggest interest from Ghana intensified in recent days, potentially positioning Renard as a key figure in future plans beyond the current cycle.

The 57-year-old's name had been mentioned as a possible candidate to take over the Black Stars after Otto Addo's dismissal in March.

However, with his decision to stay on and take the Green Falcons to the World Cup, the Ghana Football Association turned to experienced Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz.

Interestingly, Queiroz was only appointed four days before the sacking of Renard.

There have been reports that the Frenchman, who has been a long-term admirer of the Black Stars' coaching role, would be considered for a long-term role.

But considering Queiroz's terms of reference are on a short-term deal and also contingent on his performance with Ghana at the World Cup, there is a possibility that Renard could finally become the coach of Ghana.

Herve Renard is heavily linked with the Black Stars coaching role despite the appointment of Carlos Queiroz. Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Who replaces Renard at Saudi Arabia?

In the interim, the 57-year-old will not be among the 48 coaches that will be at the global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to SuperSport, former Greece international Georgios Donis is reportedly being lined up as the man to take over from Renard.

A source close to the negotiations told AFP that talks are underway between the federation and Saudi club Al Khaleej, where Donis has been in charge since 2024.

Saudi Arabia will face Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde in Group H at this year's World Cup.

GFA sack John Paintsil from Black Stars

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Football Association has parted ways with John Paintsil as part of a broader restructuring of the Ghana national football team technical setup.

His departure follows the appointment of experienced Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national side.

Source: YEN.com.gh