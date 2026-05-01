Former President Akufo-Addo attended the 70th birthday celebration of businessman Mike Twum Barima

At the birthday celebration, he handed a GH₵200 note to the singer for his powerful and spirit-filled performance

However, Nana Akufo-Addo's use of his left hand while giving the money to the singer sparked a social media frenzy

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attended the 70th birthday celebration of Mike Twum Barima, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Midwest.

At the birthday celebration, a young man was singing to entertain the guests and caught the attention of the former President.

Former President Akufo-Addo causes a social media uproar after he gave money to a singer with his left hand. Photo credit: @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, the young man sang gospel songs praising God for the life of the birthday celebrant and his relations.

As he sang, the young man walked to the area where former President Akufo-Addo was sitting with other politicians. The former President took out a GH₵200 note and handed it to another person across the table to give it to the singer.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed the money to his fellow guest with his left hand, which got many talking.

Other guests at the birthday celebration gave the singer money as a way of showing their love for the powerful and spirit-filled performance.

Aside from the former President, Mike Twum Barima's 70th birthday celebration was graced by other politicians, traditional rulers and others.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to Akufo-Addo's gesture

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Some condemned former President Akufo-Addo for using his left hand, an act abhorred by many Ghanaians, while others commented on his kind gesture.

@_wtfbr said:

"I don’t think he wants the musician there, ohh. He Dey make noise."

@miiidleman wrote:

"Chale, I love this man, papa."

@Ing32913Sena said:

"Eeeeeiiii, this man is using his left mmmm."

@ing_Kaay wrote:

"Nana Addo Drogba was touched. The Holy Spirit descended on him."

@SnakeBoy35 said:

"Today is a blessed day for the man."

@HardGuy8753 wrote:

"If just one bottle of that alcohol was seen in front of him, the whole nation would’ve turned 😂."

@truthfuldude96 said:

"Niggur dey scream too much. Addo D Dey wan make he komot k3k3😂💔."

@Pkaythompson wrote:

"Hahaha ...Nana Addo never hides his feelings. Take 200, leave our table"

@B_PapSki said:

"I’m not sure it lit him up, neither did it move him."

@aalm414 wrote:

"Such an arrogant person!! Using your left hand😭."

Businessman Mike Twum Barima visits Daddy Lumba's home to mourn with his wife and family after his death. Image credit: DaddyLumba/Facebook, getinfomedia, @obinkrandaily

Source: TikTok

Mike Twum Barima visits Daddy Lumba

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Businessman Mike Twum Barima visited Daddy Lumba’s East Legon residence to mourn with his widow and family.

Barima, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Midwest Company, arrived in the company of fellow business owner Jerry Osei Amoah, aka Nana Kobo, the CEO of Kobo Ventures.

The Midwest Company CEO's appearance garnered attention after a video of Daddy Lumba praising him for funding his spinal surgery had resurfaced.

The legendary musician died on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra after a short illness.

Source: YEN.com.gh