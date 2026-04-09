Prophet Clement Testimony’s old prophetic message about Mohammed Kudus has resurfaced following the attacker’s latest injury setback

Reports suggest the latest issue is linked to his quad, with concerns that he could require surgery

Multiple sources indicate Kudus may be sidelined for an extended period, raising fears he could miss the 2026 World Cup

A resurfaced prophecy about Mohammed Kudus has added another layer of concern after the attacker suffered a setback in his recovery at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ghana international, who has been out since January 4, is now facing a longer spell out after reports of a relapse, raising concerns over both his club season and World Cup hopes.

Prophet Testimony’s prophecy about Mohammed Kudus resurfaces after the Tottenham star's latest injury setback. Photo credit: Clement Testimony/Facebook and Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Old prophecy resurfaces after Kudus' setback

In a video shared on July 8, 2025, Prophet Clement Testimony claimed he had been spiritually led to warn Kudus about a potential transfer decision.

“By God's grace, I have been led to give prophecies about this younger brother of mine [Mohammed Kudus], and all that I said in the past, which he obeyed, has come to pass.

"So, I hope he takes this one too. Please tell Kudus not to wear a blue or white jersey next season, lest his career be thwarted.”

He went further, describing what he believed would happen if the player ignored the warning.

“If he wears the blue jersey, I saw multiple injuries that would cut his football career short in the first year, sadly.”

At the time, Kudus was still with West Ham United, with several clubs monitoring his situation. He later completed a £55 million move to Tottenham, where he made a bright start before injury interrupted his progress.

Watch Prophet Testimony's old prophecy about Kudus, as shared on YouTube:

Kudus may miss 2026 World Cup

Kudus showed early promise in North London, registering two assists on his Premier League debut and scoring his first league goal against Leeds United in October 2025, according to BBC Sport.

He has since recorded nine goal involvements, with three goals and six assists in 26 appearances. However, injuries to his hamstring and quad have kept him out since January.

Spurs had hoped to welcome him back this month as they fight to stay clear of relegation trouble, but that now looks unlikely.

Mohammed risks missing the 2026 World Cup following his recent injury setback. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sun Sport, the latest setback could require surgery, leaving the player facing an extended period on the sidelines.

The situation is a major concern for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Kudus remains one of the country's key players, alongside Antoine Semenyo.

Ghana, presently without a head coach after sacking Otto Addo, have been drawn in a tough pool with England, Croatia and Panama in Group L.

Kudus could also miss a long run of fixtures for Spurs, including upcoming matches against Sunderland, Brighton, Wolves and Aston Villa. His availability for later games against Chelsea and Everton remains uncertain.

For both club and country, the hope is that Kudus can return in time to make an impact when it matters most.

Why has Kudus' recovery delayed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has been out for over three months with a hamstring injury, sparking concerns over his return.

A UK-based Ghanaian journalist has explained the reasons for the delay.

Source: YEN.com.gh