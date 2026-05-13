Barcelona’s La Liga dominance under Hansi Flick is reflected as six players are named in the 2025/26 Team of the Season

Teen sensation Lamine Yamal, along with Pedri, Eric Garcia, and Joan Garcia, lead the selections

FC Barcelona have capped a superb 2025/26 La Liga campaign by seeing six of their players included in the official Team of the Season, following their title-clinching 2-0 win over Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

The victory secured back-to-back league crowns for the Blaugrana under Hansi Flick, further highlighting the German coach’s impact since taking over from Xavi Hernandez.

Six Barcelona stars, including Lamine Yamal and Pedri, feature in the La Liga Team of the Season following their championship triumph. Image credit: FC Barcelona

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6 Barcelona players make La Liga Team of Season

The league’s 19-man selection, which features a starting XI and eight substitutes, includes four Barcelona players in the first team and two more among the backups.

Teen sensation Lamine Yamal, midfield maestro Pedri, versatile defender Eric Garcia and goalkeeper Joan Garcia all made the starting XI. Meanwhile, Pau Cubarsí and winger Raphinha were named among the substitutes.

According to Barca Universal, Yamal enjoyed a standout season with 16 goals and 12 assists in 28 appearances, while Pedri continued to dictate play with two goals and eight assists from 27 matches, reinforcing his status as one of Europe’s top midfielders.

Eric Garcia impressed with his adaptability across multiple defensive roles, while Joan Garcia enjoyed a dream debut campaign after joining from Espanyol and is closing in on the Zamora Trophy.

Despite injury setbacks, Raphinha still contributed 11 goals and three assists in 21 league matches. Cubarsí’s placement among substitutes has also sparked debate given his consistent performances.

Source: YEN.com.gh