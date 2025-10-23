Florentino Pérez has hinted that the French forward’s sensational run of form could position him as football’s next global icon

Mbappé’s electrifying performances in La Liga, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup have elevated him above his peers

However, fans remain divided, while many hail him as unbeatable, others urge caution, insisting it’s premature to hand him the crown

Reports suggest that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is confident Kylian Mbappé is on track to claim the 2026 Ballon d’Or if he continues his scintillating form.

The 26-year-old has been in unstoppable form this season, dazzling fans with his displays in both La Liga and the Champions League.

However, despite the growing Ballon d’Or buzz among supporters and analysts, Pérez is said to be prioritising team success over personal recognition.

Perez prioritises team glory over personal awards

Inside the Madrid hierarchy, there’s a belief that team achievements pave the way for individual success. After last year’s Ballon d’Or disappointment, which many at the Bernabeu felt unfairly overlooked Vinicius Jr, Perez is reportedly paying closer attention to The Best FIFA Football Awards, believing Mbappe could triumph there as well, as noted by Madrid Universal.

According to Transfermarkt, so far this season, the French forward has recorded an impressive 15 goals and 2 assists across La Liga, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup — numbers that underline his explosive start.

Mbappe thriving as Madrid’s main man

Those close to Mbappe, however, are urging patience. The season is long, and consistency will be key. Still, there’s a growing sense within the club that the 26-year-old has finally reached the peak of his powers.

Since sealing his move to his dream club, Mbappé’s confidence has skyrocketed. He has swiftly established himself as a leader in the dressing room, thriving under the immense pressure of wearing the iconic white jersey and consistently delivering top performances week after week.

Perez reportedly views Mbappe’s mentality and professionalism as just as impressive as his statistics. And if the Frenchman continues to inspire Real Madrid’s push for trophies, few would bet against him lifting football’s most prestigious individual honour next year, and bringing the Ballon d’Or back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fans react to Mbappe's Ballon d'Or chances

Meanwhile, Florentino Perez’s bold remarks have ignited massive debate among Real Madrid fans across social media. While many supporters argue that Mbappé’s current form makes him the clear frontrunner for the next Ballon d’Or, others insist that sustained consistency and major silverware will ultimately determine his chances.

“Mbappe is finally showing why Madrid fought so hard to sign him. If he keeps this up, the Ballon d’Or is his to lose.” — Carlos Mendez

“Florentino might be right. Mbappe looks unstoppable this season. He’s scoring, assisting, and leading like a true Galactico.” — Rafael Ortiz

“As long as Madrid win trophies, the awards will come naturally. Mbappe deserves it, but he needs to keep his focus.” — Lucia Fernandez

2026 Ballon d’Or frontrunners

The French superstar’s blistering start to the season has only reinforced his position as the main contender for football’s most prestigious individual honour.

