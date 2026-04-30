A dramatic airport incident derailed a high-profile football trip, leaving a major nation absent from a crucial global meeting

The 76th FIFA Congress is a significant meeting scheduled to take place in Vancouver on Thursday, April 30

Canada’s foreign minister, Anita Anand, suggested that the situation may not have been intentional

Iranian football officials have reportedly withdrawn from attending the FIFA Congress in Canada after a contentious airport incident, according to reports that emerged on Thursday, April 30.

A delegation led by Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj abandoned its trip upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport, despite holding valid entry visas.

Iran misses key FIFA Congress gathering on April 30, 2026, after officials were denied entry to Canada. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Iran delegation turns back after airport incident

The group, which also included secretary-general Hedayat Mombeni and deputy secretary-general Hamed Momeni, had been travelling onward to Vancouver for the key pre-World Cup summit.

Iran’s state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported that the officials chose to leave Canada immediately, citing what they described as inappropriate conduct by immigration authorities.

According to Al Jazeera, the delegation ultimately boarded the next available flight out of the country, heading to Turkiye instead of continuing their journey.

In a statement, the Iranian Football Federation indicated that although their representatives had secured official visas for the trip, they felt compelled to withdraw due to the treatment they received on arrival.

The statement also suggested that the incident was perceived as disrespectful not only to the individuals involved but to a prominent institution within Iran.

Canada cites security stance amid diplomatic tension

In the meantime, the situation appears to be linked to Canada’s stance on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which Ottawa designated as a terrorist organisation in 2024.

Canadian authorities have maintained strict policies barring individuals associated with the IRGC from entering the country.

According to ESPN, Taj’s alleged connections to the group may have played a role in the decision to deny entry.

While officials declined to discuss specific cases due to privacy regulations, the Canadian government reiterated its broader position.

Iran are one of the 48 qualified teams set to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Jan Marc

Source: Getty Images

It emphasised that individuals linked to the IRGC are not permitted entry and stressed its commitment to national security, public safety, and the integrity of its immigration framework.

At the same time, Canada’s foreign minister Anita Anand indicated that the situation may not have been entirely deliberate.

She noted that her understanding was that the entry permissions had been withdrawn, describing the development as unintended, while directing further clarification to immigration authorities.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree echoed the government’s firm stance, reiterating that individuals connected to the IRGC are not welcome in Canada, although he avoided commenting on the specific incident.

The development means Iran will not be represented at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver today, a significant gathering ahead of the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

FIFA drops World Cup referee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA had dropped a referee from duty at the 2026 World Cup after he was allegedly arrested in the United Kingdom over a serious criminal accusation.

The match official, whose identity was not disclosed, was swiftly removed from the tournament list pending further investigations into the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh