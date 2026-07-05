Nadia Buari discovered that every variation of her name had already been taken when she tried to register a username on WhatsApp's new feature

The Ghanaian actress warned that fraudsters appeared to be rushing to claim celebrity usernames before the real owners could secure them

Nadia urged her followers to stay vigilant and verify the identity of anyone presenting themselves as her on WhatsApp or any other platform

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has raised the alarm over WhatsApp's newly introduced username feature, indicating she was unable to claim any version of her own name because impersonators had already beaten her to it.

Nadia Buari Alarmed as Impersonators Claim Her Name on WhatsApp Username Feature

Source: Instagram

WhatsApp's latest update lets users create unique usernames, allowing people to connect without having to exchange phone numbers. As the feature rolls out gradually, users are being encouraged to lock in their preferred handles before others snap them up.

When Nadia went to register her name, she was met with a string of disappointments. Every combination she attempted, whether her full name, shortened versions, or variations using her initials, had already been taken.

The actress described the experience as both frustrating and deeply unsettling.

Nadia Buari warns fans about WhatsApp impersonators

For Nadia, the pattern was not merely inconvenient. She suggested it pointed to a calculated effort by fraudsters and impersonators to stockpile usernames tied to well-known personalities before those celebrities even became aware the feature existed.

The worry, she explained, is that once someone holds a username associated with a public figure, they can use it to pass themselves off as that person and potentially deceive fans into parting with money or personal information.

She made clear that the threat extends beyond WhatsApp, calling on her followers to be cautious on all platforms and to double-check the identity of anyone who reaches out to them claiming to be her.

WhatsApp username rollout carries risks for celebrities

The situation Nadia found herself in highlights a broader vulnerability that comes with any platform introducing a first-come, first-served username system.

Unlike verified accounts on platforms such as Instagram or X, WhatsApp's username feature does not appear to carry any form of celebrity or public figure verification badge, making it harder for fans to distinguish between a genuine account and a convincing fake.

For public figures with large followings, the stakes are particularly high. A fraudster armed with a celebrity's name as their WhatsApp username has a ready-made tool for deception, and unsuspecting fans may have little reason to question the legitimacy of whoever is messaging them.

Nadia's advice to her followers was straightforward: stay alert, do not take any WhatsApp contact at face value simply because the username looks familiar, and always find a way to confirm that the person on the other end is who they claim to be.

Source: YEN.com.gh