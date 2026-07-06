Hadiza Mago, a popular TikToker and influencer, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2026

Her close friend Safiyya Yusuf broke the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post, revealing they had chatted all night before she woke up to the devastating loss

Brand partner Monga Motors led tributes, remembering Hadiza for her kindness, dedication, and beautiful spirit

TikToker and social media influencer Hadiza Mago has died, plunging her fans, family, and collaborators into deep mourning.

Popular TikToker Hadiza Mago Dies, Fans and Loved Ones Mourn Her Passing

Source: Instagram

The news broke on Sunday, July 5, 2026, through an emotional Instagram post by her close friend Safiyya Yusuf.

Safiyya's tribute painted a vivid picture of just how sudden and shocking the loss was. The two friends had been chatting well into the night, and everything had seemed perfectly normal before Safiyya went to sleep, only to wake up to the unthinkable.

"Inalillahi wa inna ilaihirraju'un😭😭😭 EVERYTHING WAS FINE YESTERDAY, we were chatting, talking all night till we both went to bed just to WAKE UP to see that You're gone hadi😭💔 My Sweet Angel😭💔 You left a HOLE in me that will never fill up😭 Allah Ubangiji Ya jikanki da Rahma, Allah Yasa kin huta, I'm deeply in pain and Unimaginably hurting😭💔 ALLAH YA JIKANKI HADIZA📿🤲🏼😭," she wrote.

The post drew an immediate wave of prayers and condolences from fans and well-wishers across social media.

Monga Motors pays Tribute to Hadiza Mago

Among the most touching responses came from Monga Motors, a brand that had worked closely with the late influencer. In a heartfelt statement, the company described Hadiza as far more than a content creator, calling her a genuine part of their journey.

"Today, I lost someone who wasn't just creating content for me, she was part of the journey. Hadiza Mago, your kindness, dedication, and beautiful spirit will never be forgotten. May Allah (SWT) forgive your shortcomings, widen and illuminate your grave, make it a garden from the gardens of Jannah, and grant you Al-Jannatul Firdaus," their statement read.

"May He also give your family, loved ones, and all of us the strength and patience to bear this painful loss. You will always be remembered in our du'as. Rest in peace, Hadiza," the brand added.

Hadiza Mago was widely celebrated for her vibrant personality and the engaging content she shared with her growing audience.

Her passing has left a visible void across the online communities she was part of, with those who knew her both personally and through her work remembering her warmth and dedication.

See the TikTok post paying tribute to Hadiza Mago:

Content creator passes away after childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that content creator Mirabel Ifebuche Ugwu had passed away days after delivering her third child.

Her last Facebook video before the procedure, showing her in tears, resurfaced and went viral as news of her passing broke.

A relative of Mirabel pushed back against speculation, attributing her death to a failed system rather than anything shared online.

Source: YEN.com.gh