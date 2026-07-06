The Accra High Court confirmed Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the rightful leader of the Kantanka church following the reading of his late father's final will

Akofena responded to the ruling with a cryptic Instagram Story post showing his late father Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka laying hands on his head at a public event

The verdict brought closure to a long-running leadership dispute that drew in Akofena's sister Adwoa Safo and resulted in a shooting incident at his residence

Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena has reacted to the ruling from the Accra High Court in relation to the dispute over his succession as the leader of his late father Apostle Kwadwo Safo's empire following his demise several months ago.

Kwadwo Safo Akofena shares a cryptic post after reportedly being named his father's successor ahead of Adwoa Safo in his will. Photo source: @kwadwosafo_jnr, @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

Reports on Monday, July 6, 2026 indicated that the Accra High Court confirmed Akofena as the rightful successor to the Kantanka Empire following the official reading of his late father Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's final will.

Renowned Ghanaian fashionista, social media personality and close associate of the Kantanka family, Osebo the Zaraman, announced the news during an interview with the media after the court proceedings.

The ruling, which came amid a bitter and at times violent feud with his sister Adwoa Safo, drew immediate public attention.

Reacting to the verdict, Richard Brown, widely known as Osebo the Zaraman, described the judgement as decisive and said it brought much-needed clarity to a dispute that had dragged on for an extended period.

Akofena's cryptic response to court ruling

Rather than address the ruling directly, Akofena shared an Instagram Story post on Monday, July 6, 2026, showing an old photograph of himself kneeling before his father at a public event, with the late Apostle placing both hands on his son's head.

The photo, which had no caption or explanation, carried weight given the timing and appeared to be a sign of vindication in the matter and a subtle jab at his elder sister Sarah Adwoa Safo and other critics who opposed his succession.

Safo Akofena and Adwoa Safo clash

Following the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's demise on September 11, 2026, his two children had been embroiled in a dispute over the succession of his properties, including his church, the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The dispute recently culminated in Akofena's arrest before he was released on bail in connection to a shooting incident at his residence, in which his sister, Adwoa Safo, was the target.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's son, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, is reportedly confirmed as his heir after his will is read amid his succession dispute with Adwoa Safo. Image credit: KristoAsafoMission

Source: TikTok

The final will's confirmation appears to draw a legal line under the question of leadership, placing Akofena at the head of the church his father built.

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was a prominent Ghanaian inventor, entrepreneur, and religious leader whose Kantanka Group became one of the country's most recognised homegrown businesses.

Osebo reacts on Safo Akofena's case ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo reacted to the court's ruling on the Safo Akofena succession case on Monday, July 6, 2026.

The fashionista and family associate also pledged his support to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's son as he assumed his new role.

Source: YEN.com.gh