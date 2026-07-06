Osebo has got people talking following his reaction after Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was confirmed as the leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission

In a video, he opened up about his decision to throw his weight behind Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena

Osebo also shot down claims that he would leave the church now that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has been confirmed as its leader

Ghanaian fashion icon and member of the Kristo Asafo Church, Osebo the Zaraman, has broken his silence after it was confirmed that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka named Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena to succeed him as the leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Ghanaian fashionista Osebo pledges to support Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the leader of Kristo Asafo. Photo credit: Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena/Facebook, @DE Prince/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking to the media on the sidelines after the court hearing on July, 6, 2026, Osebo claimed that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena had initially been removed as the leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission. However, he said the will has finally settled the matter.

"It's true. We have read Papa's will, and what it entails is that Akofena should be the leader. He was initially removed as his successor, but now his will has shown that he should oversee the affairs of the church."

The Ghanaian fashionista stated that although he disagreed with Akofena on certain issues, he would throw his support behind him to ensure that he succeeds in his new role.

Osebo, however, clarified that the turn of events does not mean he will quit Kristo Asafo, adding that he remains an ardent member of the church regardless of what has happened.

"We are going to support him. The fact that we do not agree with him on some issues does not mean we will quit the church or stop supporting him. I am just a church member. Whether I quit the church or not is my decision, but I cannot leave the church. I will continue to be a member of the church and offer him our support so the church can move forward."

Below is the Facebook video of Osebo speaking on the confirmation of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the Kristo Asafo leader.

Osebo opposes Adwoa Safo's Kristo Asafo leadership saga

Already, Osebo had announced that he would take legal action should the former Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo, attempt to become the leader of Kristo Asafo.

He said his stance on the matter was premised on the fact that the church's constitution does not permit a woman to lead the church.

Osebo, however, said claims about Adwoa Safo attempting to assume leadership of Kristo Asafo were part of plans masterminded to tarnish her image.

Two Kristo Asafo Members drag the church and four others to court over its leadership succession following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Photo credit: @kantankatv

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Osebo's message on Kristo Asafo

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Osebo.

Don Mike Dmc stated:

"You see ooo, they know the truth paaa. They were doing takeshi."

Stephen Nkrumah stated:

"Kasa bereee, aniwuo nkoaaà."

Joseph Konadu said:

"It was clear. Between a son and a daughter? Hmmmm."

Kristo Asafo members file a lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana had filed a lawsuit against the church.

Kweku Agyenim Boateng and Osebo filed the suit at the Accra High Court, seeking to enforce constitutional provisions governing succession to the church's leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh