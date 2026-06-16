The government is exploring diplomatic avenues to ensure Thomas Partey's entry into Canada for the 2026 World Cup

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Ablakwa criticised Canada's visa refusal to the player over his ongoing trial as unfair

Talks with Canadian officials are ongoing as Ghana prepares for its World Cup opener against Panama on June 18

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The government has said it remains hopeful Thomas Partey will secure entry into Canada for the Black Stars’ opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after previously being denied entry due to his assault trial in the UK.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told the press that every available diplomatic avenue is being explored.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Ablakwa is hopeful Thomas Partey will be allowed into Canada for the Black Stars' opening 2026 World Cup game. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Thomas Teye Partey

Source: Facebook

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Monday, June 15, the Minister acknowledged the urgency of the situation but remained optimistic about the chances of a positive outcome.

"We are using all diplomatic channels available to us and remain hopeful that this matter can be resolved before Ghana’s opening game."

Canada's refusal of a Temporary Resident Visa to Partey has prompted a formal diplomatic protest from the Ghanaian government.

Minister Ablakwa has strongly criticised the move, describing the decision as 'high-handed' and 'extremely unfair.'

Partey is regarded as one of the most important members of the Black Stars squad and a central figure in the team’s plans for the tournament.

As part of efforts to resolve the issue, the Foreign Affairs Minister has held discussions with Canadian officials, including High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Montrat.

The Black Stars' World Cup opener is on June 18.

How did Ghana respond to Partey's visa denial?

Ablakwa issued a strongly worded statement on X over Canada's decision to deny Partey a visa because of the violent crime charges hanging over his head.

The government insisted that the 33-year-old midfielder remained innocent until proven guilty.

"While respecting Canada's sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality."

FIFA described the situation as unfortunate, adding that it has no control over the host country's immigration decisions.

Thomas Partey may miss more than one match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the Canada setback. Photo by Ryan Hiscott.

Source: Getty Images

Partey could miss multiple World Cup matches

Under the expanded 2026 World Cup format, Ghana's route through the knockout rounds could potentially take them back to Canada.

Should the Black Stars finish second in Group L, their Round of 32 encounter would be played in Toronto, automatically ruling Partey out once again.

Alternatively, if Ghana advances as one of the best third-placed teams and successfully navigates the Round of 32, their Round of 16 fixture would take place in Vancouver, where the midfielder would also be unavailable.

Government spending GH¢76 million on World Cup

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Finance had authorised the release of GH¢76,466,919.20 to support the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup.

A disbursement was made as an advance payment to facilitate the tournament group stage preparations, as well as GH¢17m to settle qualification bonuses owed.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh