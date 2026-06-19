Portugal were held to a historic World Cup draw by DR Congo despite dominating possession and taking an early lead

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister sparked debate after appearing to support criticism of Bruno Fernandes following the disappointing result

Thierry Henry criticised Ronaldo’s decision-making during the match as questions continue over Portugal’s attacking struggles

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has sparked further discussion after Portugal’s disappointing start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal were held to a historic draw by DR Congo, who earned their first-ever World Cup point after a determined performance against one of the tournament favourites.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister backs the criticism of Bruno Fernandes after Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

João Neves gave Portugal the perfect start by scoring inside the opening five minutes, with many expecting Roberto Martínez’s side to take control and build on the early advantage.

However, DR Congo refused to collapse and responded just before half-time through Yoane Wissa, who scored the equaliser to secure a memorable result for the two-time AFCON champions.

It was a frustrating opening match for Portugal, who were expected to challenge for the trophy. Their biggest stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, were unable to produce the impact many expected.

Despite controlling 75% of possession, Portugal managed only three shots on target throughout the match, while Ronaldo, regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation, failed to register a single one.

The result also extended Ronaldo’s difficult run, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner now without a goal in 10 straight matches for Portugal in major competitions.

The criticism did not stop with Ronaldo, as Bruno Fernandes also faced heavy scrutiny after a disappointing display in the number 10 role.

Ronaldo’s sister supports criticism of Bruno Fernandes

Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has added more fuel to the debate after appearing to support criticism aimed at the Manchester United midfielder.

According to the Mirror, Aveiro liked an Instagram post that criticised Fernandes, with the message reading:

"This one here is the Raphinha for Portugal. Too much popcorn for the national team."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Supports Bruno Fernandes’ Criticism After Portugal’s World Cup Draw

Source: Getty Images

The interaction quickly gained attention as questions continue over Portugal’s attacking struggles and the roles of their biggest names.

Ronaldo’s continued presence in the starting lineup has also become a major talking point, with some questioning whether the 41-year-old should continue playing every match for Portugal at this stage of his career.

Thierry Henry criticises Ronaldo’s decision-making

Former France striker Thierry Henry also weighed in on Ronaldo’s performance while working as a pundit for Fox Sports.

Henry criticised an incident where Ronaldo attempted a shot instead of allowing Bruno Fernandes, who was better positioned, to take the opportunity.

He said:

"One thing that’s important, please... people at home... the team needs to score, it’s not you who needs to score."

Henry explained that Ronaldo’s movement in attacking situations could have created more space for his teammates.

"Portugal has the ball, Conceicao is going to receive the ball. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in this situation several times. If you make that run there [in the opposite direction of the ball], you force the defender to decide to close that area. But because he wants to score, he goes in Bruno Fernandes' path."

Portugal will now look to respond when they face Uzbekistan in their next World Cup fixture.

Source: YEN.com.gh