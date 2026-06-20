Miguel Almiron was sent off for covering his mouth during a heated confrontation with a Türkiye player during Paraguay’s World Cup match

The red card came under a new IFAB rule introduced to punish players who hide potentially inappropriate comments during arguments

The regulation was influenced by previous incidents involving hidden remarks, including a Champions League controversy involving Vinicius Jr

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Miguel Almiron received one of the most unusual red cards of the 2026 FIFA World Cup during Paraguay’s Matchday 2 fixture against Türkiye.

The incident happened during a crucial encounter between two teams desperate to secure their first three points of the tournament in a highly competitive group.

Why Miguel Almiron was shown red card in Paraguay vs Turkiye

Source: Getty Images

Paraguay were relying on one of their most experienced leaders to help them through the match, but Almiron made a costly mistake that changed the game.

The former Newcastle United star was shown a straight red card in the 45th minute after a heated confrontation that followed a strong Hakan Çalhanoglu challenge on Isidro Pitta.

Miguel Almiron receives bizarre red card

As tensions rose, players from both teams gathered and exchanged words.

During the argument, Almiron covered his mouth while speaking directly to Türkiye defender Mert Muldur.

Under a new rule introduced for this edition of the World Cup, players can now receive an immediate red card for covering their mouths during an argument, not only when speaking to referees but also when confronting opponents.

The regulation is designed to punish players who attempt to hide potentially offensive or inappropriate comments during heated moments.

Because Almiron covered his mouth while speaking, officials applied the new rule and immediately dismissed him from the match.

Why was the new rule introduced?

The regulation was created after football authorities looked to address situations involving hidden conversations that were difficult to investigate due to a lack of clear evidence.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) unanimously approved two amendments to the Laws of the Game aimed at tackling discriminatory and inappropriate behaviour.

The idea was influenced by an incident involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Jr during a UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica.

During that game, Prestianni covered his mouth while speaking to Vinicius, who claimed he had been subjected to a racist insult.

However, because the alleged comment could not be clearly verified, the investigation became complicated.

The Argentine player was later handed a six-match UEFA suspension, although the punishment was eventually linked to homophobic, rather than racist, insults.

The new rule aims to prevent similar situations from escaping punishment because officials cannot clearly hear or prove what was said.

Football authorities believe that if a player deliberately hides their words, it suggests the comments may be something punishable, meaning the act of covering the mouth itself can now lead to a sanction.

Almiron became one of the first players punished under the regulation, with the incident taking place on football’s biggest stage at the World Cup.

As part of the same set of measures, IFAB also approved another change: players or coaching staff members who leave the pitch in protest against refereeing decisions can now receive a red card.

Source: YEN.com.gh