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Predicted Ghana Line-Up vs England: Queiroz Set for Tactical Reshuffle in Boston
Football

Predicted Ghana Line-Up vs England: Queiroz Set for Tactical Reshuffle in Boston

by  Gariba Raubil
2 min read
  • Carlos Queiroz is expected to switch Ghana into a flexible tactical shape designed specifically to contain England’s midfield dominance
  • A major attacking reshuffle could see a surprise inclusion on the flank as Ghana prepare for a high-intensity defensive battle in Boston
  • The Black Stars are set to abandon a traditional setup at times, morphing into a compact system aimed at frustrating the Three Lions

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Ghana are expected to adopt a flexible tactical structure when they face England in their second Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston, with Carlos Queiroz preparing a system that shifts between a 4-3-3 in possession and a compact 4-5-1 without the ball.

The Black Stars, ranked 73rd in the world, head into the clash after a dramatic 1-0 win over Panama on June 17 in Toronto, where Caleb Yirenkyi’s late goal sealed all three points.

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Ghana face England in Boston with a tactical plan focused on defensive solidity, midfield control, and quick transitions. Image credit: Robert Cianflone
Source: Getty Images

However, the test against England will demand a far more disciplined and structured approach, particularly against a side that dominated Croatia 4-2 in their opening fixture.

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Predicted Ghana starting XI vs. England

Thomas-Asante Brandon is expected to come in for Kamaldeen Sulemana, adding defensive discipline and work rate.

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Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo will operate on the opposite wing, but both wide players are likely to drop deep to form a midfield five when Ghana are out of possession.

In midfield, ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who missed the Panama encounter, is set to be the anchor of the system, supported by Elisha Owusu and rising star Caleb Yirenkyi, who continues to grow in influence after his decisive goal against Panama.

At the top of the formation, Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the attack, offering experience, hold-up play, and leadership against England’s defensive unit.

Ghana XI vs. England (4-3-3): GK Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Caleb Yirenkyi; Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo.

Black Stars' tactics against England

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Without the ball, Ghana are expected to shift into a compact 4-5-1 shape, with Semenyo and Thomas-Asante dropping into midfield to block passing lanes and limit England’s dominance.

The Black Stars will rely heavily on counter-attacks and transitional moments to exploit space behind England’s high press, as Sports Illustrated noted.

Facing a star-studded England side, Ghana’s discipline and structure could be the key to pulling off a historic result in Boston.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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Ghana Black StarsWorld Cup
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