Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has faced new serious allegations, with prosecutors adding fresh counts following a police review

The Villarreal star, formerly of Arsenal, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court as his trial draws closer

Social media buzzed with opinions on Partey’s ongoing legal case, highlighting the tension between due process and public scrutiny

Ghana international Thomas Partey is facing a growing legal battle in the United Kingdom, with the number of women making allegations against him increasing.

The Villarreal midfielder, who previously starred for Arsenal, is already awaiting trial after denying serious claims made by multiple women.

Thomas Partey faces major criminal allegations relating to multiple women. Image credit: CARLOS JASSO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

How many women have accused Partey?

As of February 12, 2026, Partey has been charged with offences relating to alleged misconduct involving four different women, whose identities are concealed.

He is already awaiting trial after denying allegations that he committed serious offences involving two women and attempted to force himself on a third.

Recent updates reveal that prosecutors have added two further counts of alleged offences, relating to another complainant, a fourth lady, who is also unnamed.

On Thursday, February 12, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that these new charges come following a fresh review by the Metropolitan Police, with the latest allegations initially reported in August 2025.

The CPS explained that the additional charges were authorised after a careful assessment of new evidence provided by the police.

It should be stated that the initial investigation into Partey began in February 2022, following the first report of alleged misconduct. Since then, authorities have continued to examine further information as it emerged, leading to the latest developments.

Meanwhile, Partey, who is now facing seven crucial accusations in total, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 13 of this year.

Last September, he entered not guilty pleas to five counts linked to prior allegations and one charge of sexual assault. The incidents are reported to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.

Thomas Partey of Villarreal. Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to latest Partey charges

In the meantime, fans were quick to share their views on the fresh allegations against Thomas Partey, with some of the social media comments stated below.

@Iamthatopsguy:

''It raises a haunting question for the sport: How does the industry handle players who are legally active but ethically radioactive? His move to Villarreal and the subsequent fan protests there show that the 'darkest day' for a club is often when the game tries to ignore the law.''

@FaithChiazor:

''Seven allegations is not something to treat lightly. At the same time, due process matters. These are serious criminal accusations that must be handled by the legal system. Not trial by social media.''

@Amaxing Africa:

''He shall overcome. It has now become a business.''

Thomas Partey's football path

Away from his legal troubles, Partey’s club career has seen significant changes. His deal with Arsenal came to an end on June 30, 2025, and the Gunners opted not to renew it, making him a free agent that summer.

Over five seasons at the Emirates Stadium, he featured in 167 matches and found the net nine times, according to Transfermarkt.

Partey had originally joined Arsenal in 2020 from Atletico Madrid, where he celebrated a Europa League triumph, as noted on Wikipedia.

Thomas Partey rejects allegations

Earlier reports from YEN.com.gh confirmed that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has denied the serious claims made against him.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, he appeared at Southwark Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to five counts connected to alleged non-consensual acts, as well as one charge of sexual assault.

Source: YEN.com.gh