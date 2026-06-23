Erling Haaland made a huge admission about France moments after helping Norway secure a place in the World Cup knockout stage

The two-time world champions have won their first two matches of the 2026 World Cup

The Manchester City striker has delivered a surprising verdict on who he believes will go all the way in 2026

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Norway striker Erling Haaland has played a pivotal role in guiding his country into the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after scoring four goals in their opening two Group I matches.

The prolific forward netted twice against Iraq before repeating the feat in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal, ensuring Norway's progression with a game to spare.

Haaland's blunt comments about France goes viral after Norway secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16. Image credit: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

With qualification already secured, attention has turned to Norway's final group-stage encounter against tournament favourites France.

However, Haaland appeared remarkably relaxed when discussing the showdown with France, led by star forward Kylian Mbappé.

Speaking after the win over Senegal, the Manchester City striker admitted that the upcoming clash is not currently a major concern for him.

Haaland stressed that reaching the knockout stage was Norway's primary objective and that the squad was fully focused on celebrating the achievement.

Haaland tips France to win 2026 World Cup

The 25-year-old also made a candid prediction about France's prospects at the tournament, suggesting that Les Bleus are likely to defeat Norway and could even go on to lift the World Cup trophy, as NDTV noted.

Meanwhile, the match will determine the Group I winners and could significantly influence both teams' knockout paths.

It will also mark the first senior international meeting between Haaland and Mbappé, who have each scored four goals at the tournament and are among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot.

Source: YEN.com.gh