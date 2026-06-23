Cristiano Ronaldo has made history by scoring at six different FIFA World Cup tournaments, a feat no player has ever achieved

The Portugal captain first scored at the World Cup in 2006 and has now found the net at every edition since

Ronaldo now stands at 974 career goals, 26 short of the 1,000-goal milestone he has publicly targeted

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first man in history to score at six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus ace found the net at the 2026 World Cup in Portugal's second group game against Uzebkistan.

His strike against the tournament debutants adds to his goals scored at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions of the tournament to cement his place in World Cup history.

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Footballer to Score in Six Different World Cups

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's record-breaking World Cup journey

Cristiano first scored at the World Cup in Germany in 2006 and has not failed to score at a single edition since.

His latest goal brings his overall World Cup tally to nine, still nine behind long-standing rival Lionel Messi's record haul.

The milestone comes after Ronaldo drew a blank in Portugal's opening match of the tournament, a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, making his return to scoring form all the more significant.

At 41, the record underlines a remarkable longevity that has defined his career across two decades of elite football.

The goal also moves Ronaldo to 974 career goals, leaving him 26 short of the 1,000-goal milestone he has openly set as a personal target.

Should he remain fit throughout the tournament, further additions to that tally appear well within reach.

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Footballer to Score in Six Different World Cups

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Ronaldo's record-breaking feat

The announcement drew an immediate wave of reaction on social media, with supporters celebrating the achievement.

@vjfancpt wrote:

"Siuuuu💥💥😡"

@ErnCity_ added:

"Bro has risen 🔥🔥🔥"

@AYdONDOBOYY observed:

"He doesn't chase no record.. the record chase HIM"

@symbolofbihar noted:

"One more goal and he will hold the record alone. Incredible longevity! 👑"

@Roniepat2 simply declared:

"MY GOAT 👑💪"

Source: YEN.com.gh