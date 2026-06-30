DR Congo’s World Cup progress has been boosted by a recruitment drive targeting dual-national players in Europe

Aaron Wan-Bissaka took a year to decide before switching from England to DR Congo after discussions with Gabriel Zakuani and Sébastien Desabre

England face a dangerous DR Congo side led by Premier League talent as they chase a place in the next round

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

England’s reward for finishing top of Group L is a Round of 32 World Cup clash against a DR Congo team built from talent across the Premier League and beyond.

Thomas Tuchel’s England will face DR Congo at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 1, in what will be the country’s first-ever knockout match at a World Cup.

How DR Congo finally convinced Wan-Bissaka to make international switch from England

Source: Getty Images

For DR Congo, this is only their second appearance at the tournament, with their previous outing coming in 1974 when they competed under the name Zaire.

Their historic run may not have happened without an ambitious recruitment strategy focused on convincing dual-national players raised in Europe to represent the nation.

The biggest name in that project is Aaron Wan-Bissaka — but convincing the former Manchester United defender to switch his international allegiance took an entire year.

The year-long effort behind Wan-Bissaka’s international switch

Much of the credit for DR Congo’s recruitment success goes to Gabriel Zakuani, the former national team captain who now works as a technical consultant.

Born in Kinshasa before moving to London as a child, Zakuani spent much of his playing career in England, making more than 400 appearances for clubs including Peterborough United and Stoke City.

After retiring, he began helping build DR Congo’s future by maintaining a database of eligible players and preparing scouting reports for head coach Sébastien Desabre.

According to The Times, Wan-Bissaka became one of his biggest targets.

Zakuani and Desabre personally visited the defender’s parents to explain why representing DR Congo could be the right move.

Their message was clear: a chance to play at a World Cup, compete in the Africa Cup of Nations and become a key figure for DR Congo instead of waiting for an England opportunity that had stalled.

Zakuani described the choice as moving away from being “a small fish in a big pond.”

However, the decision was not immediate.

Wan-Bissaka’s family had concerns about professionalism, facilities and reports surrounding unpaid bonuses, and it took a year from the first contact — along with an invitation to a national team camp in Paris — before the defender finally committed.

Zakuani also played a major role in convincing Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe to join DR Congo.

Initially, Tuanzebe’s brother told Zakuani that the player was not interested, but he eventually changed his mind and later rewarded the effort by scoring the extra-time goal against Jamaica that secured DR Congo’s qualification for the World Cup.

Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki, 21, was another player who was easier to convince, moving from Belgium’s youth system to the senior national team. Zakuani believes he has the potential to become a future captain.

The same approach had previously helped DR Congo attract Yannick Bolasie years earlier.

Wan-Bissaka’s England dream ends before facing them

For Wan-Bissaka, the decision brought an end to a long international journey.

The Crystal Palace academy graduate earned a £50 million transfer to Manchester United in 2019, where he won the FA Cup and EFL Cup before later joining West Ham.

He received an England senior call-up in 2019 but withdrew because of injury, and fierce competition at right-back meant he never made a senior appearance for the Three Lions.

In August 2025, FIFA approved his switch to represent DR Congo.

Now, he could line up against the country he once hoped to represent.

What DR Congo’s recruitment means for England clash

England will enter Wednesday’s match as strong favourites, with DR Congo arriving in Atlanta as underdogs.

The Leopards’ biggest attacking threat is Yoane Wissa, the Newcastle United forward who carried much of the goalscoring responsibility during the group stage.

Tuchel’s England topped Group L after victories over Croatia and Panama, with a draw against Ghana in between, and they will expect to dominate possession and control the match.

However, DR Congo’s presence in the knockout stage is not a coincidence.

The recruitment strategy that brought in Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe and other Europe-based talents has transformed the team and helped them reach this stage of the competition.

Now, one of the players England once hoped to have could become the man trying to send them home.

Source: YEN.com.gh