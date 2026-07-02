A report claims Rayan Cherki is dealing with a difficult personal situation that explains his viral interaction with Didier Deschamps

France insist there was no issue between the midfielder and the national team manager after the Sweden victory

Didier Deschamps also reflected on Kylian Mbappe's emotional gesture following his return after his mother's funeral

Questions have been answered over the awkward exchange between Rayan Cherki and Didier Deschamps following France's comfortable World Cup victory over Sweden.

Les Bleus advanced to the last 16 with a convincing 3-0 win on Tuesday evening, thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace and a goal from Bradley Barcola, as Graham Potter's Sweden struggled to trouble the tournament favourites.

Why Rayan Cherki Appeared to Ignore Didier Deschamps After France's Victory Over Sweden

Source: Getty Images

The match also marked an emotional return to the touchline for Deschamps, who resumed his duties after missing France's 4-1 victory over Norway following the death of his mother, Ginette.

After the final whistle, the France manager greeted members of his 26-man squad in celebration. However, one interaction quickly became the focus of attention online.

Footage shared on social media showed Deschamps attempting to embrace Cherki shortly after the Manchester City midfielder acknowledged supporters inside MetLife Stadium.

Cherki appeared to move the France boss away before adjusting his socks as Deschamps approached again.

The midfielder then turned his head, leading many supporters to speculate that he had deliberately snubbed his manager.

Cherki Facing Difficult Personal Circumstances, Report Claims

French outlet L'Equipe has since provided further context, reporting that there was no disagreement between Cherki and Deschamps despite the viral footage.

According to the report, the 22-year-old is currently dealing with a "very difficult off-field situation" that has been affecting him since the end of last week.

People close to Cherki, along with members of the France squad, insist his reaction had nothing to do with Deschamps. Instead, they say it reflected his own frustration as he hoped a strong performance against Sweden would help him momentarily put his personal difficulties behind him.

The report also states that Cherki has been left physically and mentally drained after several sleepless nights.

Despite those challenges, the Manchester City midfielder remains fully committed to helping France regain the World Cup title this summer.

Cherki understands that he is not guaranteed a place in Deschamps' starting lineup. With attacking players such as Michael Olise and Mbappe producing some of the tournament's standout performances, opportunities have been limited.

According to the report, senior figures including Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele have encouraged Cherki to remain patient, reminding him that his opportunity to make a decisive impact will come later in matches when fresh attacking inspiration is needed.

Deschamps Reflects on Mbappe's Emotional Gesture

Another touching moment from France's victory came shortly after Mbappe opened the scoring in New Jersey.

The captain celebrated by embracing Deschamps, who had only recently returned to the squad after travelling back to France for his mother's funeral while assistant coach Guy Stephan oversaw the victory against Norway.

Speaking after the match, Deschamps admitted the gesture from his captain meant a great deal to him.

"Obviously on a personal level Kylian's gesture moved me a lot. He's our captain, and I'm not saying good things about him just for the sake of it; it's because he's been exemplary from day one."

Deschamps also praised the togetherness shown by his players during his absence.

"The group stayed united, they did what needed to be done when I wasn't there, and it was better for me and for them that I wasn't there."

He added:

"And from the moment I came back, they knew I was with them. But it's a very good thing. The mindset of a group doesn't win matches, but I know all too well that it can make you lose them."

Source: YEN.com.gh