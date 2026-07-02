Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France defeated Sweden 3-0 to book a last-16 meeting with Paraguay.

Didier Deschamps' side broke another World Cup record while extending their impressive run at the tournament.

Gary Neville believes only defending champions Argentina have what it takes to prevent France from winning the title.

France underlined why they are considered the leading contenders to win the 2026 World Cup after a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden in Tuesday night's first knockout-round encounter.

Kylian Mbappe starred with a brace, while Bradley Barcola also found the net as Didier Deschamps' men delivered another convincing display on the biggest stage.

The only team that can stop France from winning the World Cup

Source: Getty Images

The margin of victory could have been even greater following a breathtaking opening half in which France struck both posts and also had another effort ruled out by a marginal offside decision.

The win sends Les Bleus into the last 16, where they will take on Paraguay. The winner of that tie will progress to a quarter-final against either Canada or Morocco.

France's route to the latter stages also includes the likes of Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Austria, the United States, Bosnia, Belgium and Senegal. As a result, Brazil, Argentina and England are all on the opposite side of the bracket, meaning France would only be able to face any of those nations in the final.

While Spain and Portugal remain among the talented sides capable of developing into genuine title challengers as the tournament progresses, France have so far been the only team on their side of the draw to consistently look like future champions.

Neville Backs France to Reach Another Final

Deschamps has guided France to the World Cup final in each of the previous two tournaments, and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes another appearance in the showpiece match is well within reach.

Speaking during ITV Sport's coverage, Neville said reigning champions Argentina are currently the only nation he believes can deny France another World Cup triumph.

"The only team I can see stopping France right now, because of the mentality, is Argentina. Because of the nastiness and the horribleness and their experience," Neville said.

"That's the only team I can see that's got the unity right now that I think could stand in front of France.

"Look, something may emerge. England, Spain, Portugal, we may see a step up. Let's hope so."

France's next opponents earned their place in the last 16 after Paraguay stunned Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout. It marked the first time the four-time world champions had ever lost a shootout in World Cup history.

France and Paraguay Both Create World Cup History

Paraguay also achieved another milestone by becoming the first nation in World Cup history to record seven consecutive victories over UEFA opposition. If they are to continue their remarkable run and reach the final, they will likely need to extend that streak further.

France, meanwhile, continued rewriting the record books with Tuesday's victory. Deschamps' side became the first team ever to score at least three goals in five successive World Cup matches, adding another historic achievement to an already outstanding tournament campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh