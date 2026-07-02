Djed Spence is wearing a custom-fitted face mask after suffering a broken jaw in a collision with Chelsea striker Liam Delap

The Tottenham defender chose to continue playing and wear the protective guard so he could represent England at the World Cup

Spence says the mask is uncomfortable but necessary, and his performances have remained strong despite the injury

Djed Spence has become a regular starter during England’s World Cup campaign, particularly after Reece James suffered an injury that left Spence as the team’s only available natural right-back.

While the Tottenham defender has impressed with his performances, many fans have also noticed the protective face mask he has been wearing throughout the tournament.

There is a straightforward reason behind it.

A Broken Jaw Before the Tournament

Spence’s mask is being used to protect a fractured jaw he suffered in the weeks leading up to the World Cup.

The 25-year-old was involved in an aerial challenge with Chelsea striker Liam Delap, whose elbow made contact with Spence’s face. Despite the collision, Spence managed to continue playing until the end of the match.

After the game, he took to social media to express his frustration about the challenge, appearing unhappy with the aggressive nature of the incident that ultimately left him with a broken jaw.

Only five days later, Spence returned to action for Tottenham wearing a protective face mask as Spurs secured Premier League survival with a final-day victory over Everton.

A fractured jaw typically takes around three months to fully heal. Rather than miss the World Cup, Spence chose to wear a custom-made jaw guard during matches and training sessions.

“It is a little bit uncomfortable, but it is what it is. I have a broken jaw, so I have to wear it throughout the tournament. It is something I will have to get used to. It will be three months until it is fully healed, so it is a long time. It was painful, but luckily I play football with my feet and not my jaw.”

“It was a crazy challenge, but it is in the past now. I’ve just got to focus on this tournament now.”

— Djed Spence speaking to the BBC

How the Mask Helps

The main purpose of the mask is protection.

It shields the injured area from direct blows, accidental elbows, and the kind of physical contact that frequently occurs in high-intensity matches.

The guard also provides an important psychological benefit. Without it, Spence may have been more cautious when competing for aerial balls or challenging opponents. The protective mask gives him the confidence to fully commit to duels.

Its moulded design also helps stabilise the affected area, reducing the risk of sudden pressure or movement that could aggravate the fracture.

Most importantly, the mask has allowed Spence to continue playing. Without it, he may have been forced to miss the World Cup entirely.

Although wearing a mask can feel unusual at first, it is not expected to significantly affect his performances. Spence has adapted quickly and has delivered consistent displays while deputising for the injured Reece James.

His form has been strong enough to give England manager Thomas Tuchel a genuine selection dilemma once his right-sided options are fully fit again.

Source: YEN.com.gh