Marc Cucurella thought he had given Spain the lead against Austria, but referee Glenn Nyberg ruled out the goal

The decision sparked widespread debate, with several BBC pundits insisting the contact was minimal and that the goal should have stood

Fans also criticised the ruling on social media, although Spain quickly recovered from the setback when Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring moments later

Spain were left frustrated after seeing a goal controversially ruled out during their World Cup Round of 32 clash against Austria.

Marc Cucurella believed he had given the reigning European champions the lead just after the half-hour mark when he fired home from a Lamine Yamal corner.

2026 World Cup: Why Spain's goal against Austria was ruled out

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However, referee Glenn Nyberg immediately blew his whistle and disallowed the goal, awarding Austria a free-kick instead.

Cucurella and Yamal were among several Spain players who surrounded the referee, visibly stunned by the decision and seeking an explanation.

It soon became clear that the officials had penalised Spain for a foul on Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

Why Cucurella's goal was disallowed

As Yamal's corner swung into the penalty area, Spain defender Pau Cubarsí attempted to challenge for the ball.

During the aerial contest, Cubarsí appeared to make contact with Schlager, who fell backwards into his own net while trying to deal with the cross.

Although the contact looked minimal, both the referee and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) concluded that the goalkeeper had been impeded.

As a result, Cucurella's finish was ruled out and Austria were awarded a free-kick instead of Spain taking the lead.

The decision immediately sparked confusion among the Spanish players and divided opinion among viewers watching the match.

Pundits and fans question the decision

The BBC Sport commentary team and studio pundits openly questioned the ruling.

Former England striker Dion Dublin said: "I don't think there is anything wrong with that at all.

"There are three Spain players around Alexander Schlager and he should be stronger.

"They're allowed to stand there and jump for the ball, you don't have to allow the goalkeeper to catch it.

"I think it is absolutely ridiculous. I think that is a perfectly legal goal."

Presenter Kelly Cates also described the decision as "absolutely ridiculous."

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart added: "Premier League goalkeepers will be throwing their food and drink at the TV."

Former Premier League assistant referee Darren Cann offered a more balanced assessment.

"It is consistent with the refereeing earlier in the tournament but certainly in the Premier League, that would be given," he said.

"I would have given the goal, but I can see why it was ruled out. It is similar to the Tah one for Germany."

Supporters also voiced their frustration on social media.

One fan wrote:

"The anti-Arsenal rule just worked against Spain. Ruled out Cucurella's goal because of Cubarsí's infringement on the Austrian keeper."

Another posted:

"How can they call this a foul against Spain???? It should be a goal for Spain."

A third added:

"Spain have had a goal disallowed because the keeper was unable to get the ball. What on earth was this decision? They have been robbed..."

Fortunately for Spain, the controversy did not prove costly.

Just a few minutes later, Mikel Oyarzabal broke the deadlock to give the European champions the lead.

Source: YEN.com.gh