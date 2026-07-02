UEFA has confirmed that the controversial World Cup rule on players covering their mouths will not be introduced in next season's European club competitions

The regulation has caused major debate during the World Cup, with several players receiving red cards while other similar incidents have gone unpunished

UEFA will instead allow referees to assess each incident individually rather than applying the World Cup's automatic disciplinary approach

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

UEFA have confirmed that one of the most controversial rules introduced at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will not be implemented in European competitions next season.

The World Cup has produced plenty of drama, much of it surrounding disciplinary issues, with more players being sent off during this tournament than in the previous two editions combined.

UEFA preparing to abolish controversial World Cup rule after widespread criticism

Source: Getty Images

The latest dismissal came during the United States' 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the early hours of Thursday morning, when Florian Balogun became the 12th player to receive a red card at the tournament.

Balogun's sending-off sparked debate, with many arguing that his challenge on Tarik Muharemović was not malicious.

To make matters worse for Mauricio Pochettino's side, the decision cannot be appealed because of an existing UEFA regulation.

The United States will now be without their star striker for Monday's Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

However, they are far from the only team to have been affected by controversial disciplinary decisions during the tournament.

Mouth-covering rule sparks controversy at the World Cup

Paraguay's Miguel Almirón became the first player to be sent off at the World Cup for covering his mouth while confronting an opponent.

Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié later became the second player dismissed under the same rule during his side's 2-0 defeat to Mexico.

The issue first gained widespread attention in February during a UEFA Champions League match when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth with his shirt while speaking to Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior.

Prestianni was initially accused of racist abuse and provisionally suspended for one match.

Following a UEFA investigation, he was instead found guilty of homophobic conduct and handed a six-match ban.

Following that incident, FIFA president Gianni Infantino introduced the new rule for the World Cup, saying he wanted it to have a "deterrent effect."

The decision has proved highly controversial throughout the tournament.

According to BBC Sport, UEFA has now decided against adopting the rule in next season's Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Instead, referees in UEFA competitions will continue to judge each incident individually and decide whether a yellow card is appropriate if a player is judged to be "attempting to conceal communication as an act of unsporting behaviour."

UEFA added: "This is obviously without prejudice to any disciplinary investigation or proceedings that may follow as a consequence of, or in connection with, such behaviour."

Why UEFA has decided against adopting the rule

Many critics believe the rule creates more problems than it solves.

One of the biggest concerns is that players could exploit it in an attempt to get opponents punished even when no abusive language has been used.

There has also been criticism over inconsistent enforcement.

Several incidents involving players covering their mouths have gone unpunished during the tournament.

One notable example came in England's goalless draw with Ghana, when Jude Bellingham covered his mouth while speaking to Jordan Ayew but was not shown a red card.

That inconsistency has led many to question whether the rule can be applied fairly.

Supporters have argued that if such a regulation exists, it should be enforced consistently rather than only in selected situations.

With UEFA opting not to introduce the rule in its club competitions next season, many fans across Europe are likely to welcome the decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh