Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, says the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be the Portugal captain's final appearance in international football

Ronaldo started Portugal's Round of 32 clash against Croatia after scoring twice during the group stage to take his World Cup tally to 10 goals

Aveiro also defended her brother against his critics, insisting his achievements over more than two decades speak for themselves

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has revealed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be the Portuguese superstar's final appearance on the international stage.

The iconic No. 7 started Portugal's Round of 32 clash against Croatia despite speculation before kick-off that he could be left on the bench for the meeting with Luka Modrić's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to announce retirement after the 2026 World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo reached another major milestone during the group stage, scoring his ninth and 10th World Cup goals in Portugal's emphatic 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, his long-time rival Lionel Messi has continued to dominate headlines by leading the Golden Boot race and becoming the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer.

Although Ronaldo endured a quieter outing in Portugal's goalless draw against Colombia, which saw the Seleção finish second in their group, he retained his place in the starting XI.

Should Portugal be eliminated by Croatia, however, the match could mark Ronaldo's final appearance at a World Cup.

Ronaldo's sister hints at Portugal farewell

Speaking to Sport TV before Portugal's knockout clash with Croatia, Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, suggested that the tournament would be the end of his international career.

"Enjoy it while it lasts," Aveiro said.

"It's ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source... this is his last dance."

She continued:

"I believe it's not today that they'll say goodbye, but it's coming soon. I strongly believe this is the farewell."

"So enjoy it a lot because it will be difficult to find someone after 200 goals. I'm talking about the Portuguese national team."

Her comments have intensified speculation that Ronaldo could bring the curtain down on one of the greatest international careers in football history after the tournament.

Aveiro defends Ronaldo against his critics

Ronaldo's sister also praised the five-time Ballon d'Or winner while responding to those who continue to criticise him.

"For intelligent people, those who like football, they have to like Ronaldo. They're the ones who lose out," she said.

"He's been dominating for over 20 years. Look where we are, the Aveiro family... and where we come from. Look at the suffering my mother went through."

She concluded by insisting that criticism has never affected the family.

"Do you think the criticism is going to affect our happiness? Never!"

Ronaldo's international career has included some of Portugal's greatest achievements, including winning the 2016 UEFA European Championship and lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy twice.

If Aveiro's comments prove accurate, the 2026 World Cup will mark the final chapter of an extraordinary journey in Portuguese colours.

Source: YEN.com.gh