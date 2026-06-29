Marvin Senaya earned a place in Opta's 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage Best XI after featuring in all three of the Black Stars' group matches

Senaya registered the most tackle attempts of any player at the tournament during the first phase of the global showpiece

The 25-year-old is expected to start when Ghana face Colombia on July 4 in the Round of 32

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Ghana defender Marvin Senaya has been named the best right-back of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage after earning a place in Opta's Best XI.

The Auxerre full-back featured in all three of Ghana's group-stage matches against Panama, England and Croatia.

He produced a series of assured displays as the tournament progressed, establishing himself as one of the standout defenders of the competition.

Marvin Senaya in action against Noni Madueke during Ghana's goalless draw with England on June 23, 2026. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Opta rated Senaya best right-back

Senaya's most eye-catching performance came against England, where he more than matched newly signed Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon.

Instead of being overrun by Gordon, the Auxerre full-back delivered a composed, disciplined and commanding display that earned widespread acclaim.

The numbers behind his inclusion in Opta's Best XI are equally impressive.

According to Opta, Senaya attempted more tackles than any other player during the World Cup group stage, registering 18, while winning 24 of his 38 duels.

He also ranked joint 16th among the 82 players who recorded at least 10 "true tackles" – a metric that measures a defender's effectiveness in one-on-one situations by rewarding those who make contact with the ball, even if the opponent retains possession. He posted an impressive success rate of 72.0%.

Opta's full Group Stage Best XI

Senaya's inclusion forms part of a wider Best XI that recognises the standout performers from the group stage.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha takes his place in goal after playing a considerable role in his nation's historic run to the knockout rounds.

The backline is completed by Spain's Pau Cubarsi, Cape Verde's Diney and Japan's Nakamura alongside Senaya.

Weston McKennie of the United States and Ecuador's Pedro Vite anchor the midfield.

At the same time, Vinicius Junior and Lionel Messi, who currently lead the Golden Boot race with six goals, occupy the flanks, per The Standard.

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, both on four goals, lead the attack.

World Cup 2026: Ghana Defender Marvin Senaya Named Best Right-Back After Group Stage

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Marvin Senaya?

Senaya's individual recognition further highlights Ghana's growing momentum ahead of the knockout stage.

The Black Stars, who booked their place in the Round of 32 after collecting four points from their opening two group matches, will take on Colombia on July 4, with the in-form right-back expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Should Ghana overcome the South Americans, they will meet either Switzerland or Algeria in the Round of 16.

Ghana to pocket $13.5 million after reaching R32

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's qualification for the Round of 32 earned the Black Stars an additional $11 million in FIFA prize money on top of the $2.5 million preparation grant.

The team's total earnings from the 2026 World Cup now stand at $13.5 million.

Source: YEN.com.gh