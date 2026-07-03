Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot against Croatia to register his first-ever goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup

The Portugal captain had earlier seen a goal ruled out for offside before being handed another opportunity after Renato Veiga was fouled inside the penalty area

Ronaldo's landmark goal came amid continued speculation over his international future and after criticism of his performances earlier in the tournament

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Cristiano Ronaldo finally ended his long wait for a goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup after finding the net against Croatia in Portugal's Round of 32 clash.

The Portugal captain drew his side level from the penalty spot after initially seeing a goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

Moments earlier, Ronaldo thought he had broken the deadlock, only for the assistant referee's flag to cut short his celebrations.

He was handed another opportunity shortly afterwards when Renato Veiga was brought down inside the penalty area by Nikola Vlašić, giving Portugal a penalty.

Ronaldo stepped up and made no mistake from the spot to score his first-ever goal in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Ronaldo finally breaks his World Cup knockout drought

The goal came shortly after Ronaldo had already made history by becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup knockout match.

Despite featuring at six different World Cups, the 41-year-old had never previously found the net beyond the group stage.

His successful penalty against Croatia finally ended that lengthy wait and added another memorable moment to his remarkable international career.

It was another milestone for the Portugal captain as he continues to build on one of football's greatest international records.

Retirement speculation continues to follow Portugal captain

Much of the pre-match discussion centred on Ronaldo's future after his sister, Katia Aveiro, suggested the 2026 World Cup could be his final international tournament.

Although Ronaldo has not publicly commented on his retirement plans, further clarity over his future is expected in the coming weeks.

The Al Nassr forward has also faced criticism during the tournament, with some supporters arguing that Portugal manager Roberto Martínez should have left him out of the starting lineup.

Instead, Martínez kept faith with his captain, and Ronaldo responded by delivering the goal he had waited two decades to score on football's biggest stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh