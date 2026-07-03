Cristiano Ronaldo started Portugal's Round of 32 clash against Croatia despite calls for Roberto Martínez to leave him out of the starting lineup

The Portugal captain reached another personal milestone at the age of 41 years and 147 days during the knockout fixture

His latest achievement came amid growing speculation that the 2026 World Cup could be the final international tournament of his legendary career

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Cristiano Ronaldo has added yet another milestone to his extraordinary career after breaking a new record during Portugal's Round of 32 match against Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Portugal captain had already etched his name into World Cup history by becoming the first player to score at six consecutive tournaments, while also appearing at six different World Cups.

Now, the veteran forward has achieved another remarkable feat as he looks to end what many believe will be his final World Cup on a high.

Despite calls from some supporters for manager Roberto Martínez to leave him out of the starting lineup, Ronaldo has featured in every match for Portugal at the tournament.

His inclusion against Croatia ensured another place in the history books.

Ronaldo becomes oldest outfield player in World Cup knockout history

By starting the Round of 32 clash, Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player ever to appear in a World Cup knockout match.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reached the milestone at the age of 41 years and 147 days.

Although Cameroon legend Roger Milla remains the oldest player to feature at a World Cup overall, Ronaldo can celebrate becoming the oldest outfield player to play in the knockout stages.

The latest achievement adds to an already remarkable list of records the Portuguese superstar has accumulated throughout his international career.

Retirement speculation continues to grow

Ronaldo's latest milestone came just hours after his sister, Katia Aveiro, suggested that his international career could soon come to an end.

Speaking before Portugal's clash with Croatia, she urged fans to "enjoy it while it lasts," hinting that the 2026 World Cup could be his final tournament with the national team.

Ronaldo has yet to make any public announcement regarding his future.

However, many believe this will be his last appearance at a World Cup.

The Al Nassr forward remains under contract with the Saudi Arabian club until 2027, by which time he will be approaching his 43rd birthday.

Whether this proves to be his final World Cup or not, Ronaldo continues to rewrite football history every time he steps onto the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh