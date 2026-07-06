Brazil suffered their earliest World Cup exit since 1990 after losing 2-0 to Norway, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals in the Round of 16

Carlo Ancelotti disclosed Bruno Guimaraes, not Vinicius Junior, was selected to take Brazil's penalty based on pre-match statistical analysis

Vinicius' career penalty record and Raphinha's absence through injury helped shape Brazil's penalty-taking order against Norway

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Vinicius Junior may be Brazil's biggest star and leading scorer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he was not the player chosen to take a crucial penalty during their defeat to Norway.

Instead, head coach Carlo Ancelotti placed his trust in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, a decision that came under scrutiny after Brazil crashed out of the tournament.

Vinicius Junior is Brazil’s biggest superstar and best player but he is not their designated penalty taker. Photo by Tom Weller.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Athletic, the five-time world champions were eliminated from the World Cup on Sunday, July 5, following a 2-1 defeat to Norway at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Erling Haaland scored twice to send Brazil home in the Round of 16, marking the Selecao's earliest World Cup exit since 1990.

The outcome, however, could have been very different had Brazil capitalised on an early opportunity from the penalty spot.

In the 14th minute, Matheus Cunha was brought down inside the penalty area by Kristoffer Ajer.

The referee initially waved away Brazil's appeals before overturning his decision after a VAR review and awarding a penalty.

With Vinicius on the pitch and leading Brazil's scoring charts at the tournament, many expected the Real Madrid forward to step up.

Instead, Guimaraes took responsibility.

His spot-kick, struck towards the goalkeeper's left after a controversial stuttered run-up, was saved by Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, leaving the match goalless.

According to Flashscore, the missed opportunity later proved costly as Haaland's second-half brace secured Norway's place in the quarter-finals.

Why Vinicius didn't take Brazil's penalty vs Norway

Following the defeat, Ancelotti explained that Brazil's penalty order had been determined before kick-off using statistical analysis rather than reputation.

"We did some stats, and the BEST was Raphinha. From the players available, the best was Neymar, then Igor Thiago, then Bruno Guimarães, then Martinelli. Bruno, in our view, was the best on the pitch," the former Real Madrid manager said.

His assistant, Davide Ancelotti, added:

"It was decided before the game that Bruno Guimarães should take the penalty. To miss a penalty can happen in football… today, it happened."

The explanation disclosed that Vinicius was never first in line to take the penalty despite his status as Brazil's biggest star.

Vinicius' penalty record explains the decision

Vinicius' record from the penalty spot helps explain why Ancelotti looked elsewhere.

The Real Madrid winger has taken 19 penalties during his senior career, converting 13 for a success rate of 68%.

Given that around 75 to 80 percent of penalties are typically scored, his record falls below the standard expected of elite penalty takers.

Vinicius Junior has taken 19 penalties throughout his career, scoring 13 with a conversion rate of 68%. Photo by Tom Weller.

Source: Getty Images

He has also missed two of his three penalties for Brazil, including his most recent attempt against Venezuela in 2024.

Before his miss against Norway, Guimaraes had converted all three penalties he had previously taken—two for Newcastle United and one for Lyon.

However, he had never taken a penalty for Brazil before Sunday's World Cup clash, prompting questions over how he was handed such a significant responsibility.

It remains to be seen whether Guimaraes will continue as Brazil's penalty taker or whether Vinicius will eventually be given the opportunity.

Barcelona forward Raphinha, meanwhile, is expected to reclaim penalty duties once he returns from a hamstring injury.

Vinicius admits fear of Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius admitted that Lionel Messi remains the biggest reason Argentina are favourites to retain the FIFA World Cup this summer.

The Real Madrid winger acknowledged that the presence of the Argentine captain alone gives La Albiceleste an extra edge as they prepare to defend their crown in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Source: YEN.com.gh