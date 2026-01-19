Sadio Mane defused a potential abandonment by convincing Senegal’s players to return to the pitch after a controversial late penalty caused chaos

Edouard Mendy saved the spot kick, before Pape Gueye struck in extra time to secure Senegal’s historic title

Mané led Senegal to a second AFCON crown, reinforcing his legacy as the team’s emotional leader despite not scoring

Sadio Mane did not score the winning goal, but the Al-Nassr star saved the final when it stood on the edge of collapse.

The AFCON showdown between Senegal and Morocco was thrown into turmoil during stoppage time after Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest at a controversial penalty awarded to the hosts.

The final in Rabat had remained goalless through 90 minutes, with Senegal seeing a late headed goal disallowed for a foul by Abdoulaye Seck on the diving Achraf Hakimi.

The turning point came in the 98th minute when a penalty was awarded to the hosts after El Hadji Malick Diouf fouled Brahim Díaz.

The decision prompted head coach Pape Thiaw to order his players toward the tunnel in protest, and for several fraught minutes the final stood on the verge of abandonment, with Lions players leaving the pitch as officials scrambled to restore order.

That was when Mané intervened. Although he initially appeared ready to follow his teammates off, he chose to stay behind.

The forward went into the dressing room, spoke directly to his teammates, and convinced them to return.

Gesturing like a traffic officer, Mané waved the players back onto the pitch, and the man with 126 international caps was heeded, allowing the match to continue.

The sight of Mané leading Senegal back onto the field quickly became one of the defining images of the night.

“Mané went the extra mile to bring his team back, and it paid off,” Daniel Amokachi said on the BBC World Service via beIN Sports. “What an ambassador for African football.”

Penalty drama and the decisive blow

Sixteen minutes after the initial decision, play eventually resumed. Brahim Díaz attempted a Panenka from the spot, but Edouard Mendy read it perfectly and saved the ball, sending waves of relief through the Teranga Lions.

With the score still level, the match moved into extra time. It was there that Pape Gueye produced the championship-defining moment, unleashing a long-range effort to secure the title and complete a historic triumph for Senegal.

Mané, who has suggested this tournament could be his final AFCON, was handed the captain’s armband before lifting the trophy.

It marked his second continental crown, following Senegal’s 2021 victory over Egypt, a final also decided amid immense pressure.

From his roots in Bambali to European success with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, and now a new chapter at Al-Nassr, the 33-year-old’s influence has always stretched far beyond goals.

A stadium bears his name. His charitable work speaks volumes. His impact remains unquestioned.

With more than 120 international caps and 53 goals, Sadio Mané stands as Senegal’s all-time leading scorer. At AFCON 2025, he was not the tournament’s top scorer, but he was the emotional and competitive compass of the squad.

“He calmed us down when we needed it most,” Pape Gueye said. “His experience shows in the biggest moments.”

Head coach Pape Thiaw made his position clear after the final, insisting he wants Mané to continue at least through 2027.

“The country does not agree with his retirement. Neither do we,” he said.

In a final shaped by controversy, tension, and uncertainty, Sadio Mané once again proved that leadership wins titles. He did not need to score to decide the match.

He simply did what he has always done - step up when it mattered most.

