Lamine Yamal starred in Spain's 2-1 World Cup quarter-final win over Belgium and was named Man of the Match

His touching interaction with younger brother Keyne on the stadium's big screen quickly went viral

Keyne has become one of the most popular faces supporting Spain throughout the 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal produced another outstanding display as Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, earning the Man of the Match award with another influential performance.

However, while the teenage sensation impressed with the ball at his feet, it was an emotional family moment after the match that captured the hearts of football fans around the world.

Lamine Yamal Shares Heartwarming Moment With Little Brother After Spain's World Cup Win

Source: Getty Images

The Barcelona star once again demonstrated why he is one of the tournament's biggest attractions, but his celebration with his younger brother quickly stole the spotlight.

Yamal's special gesture to Keyne goes viral

One of the most touching stories of Spain's World Cup campaign has been the presence of Yamal's younger half-brother, Keyne, in the stands.

Born in September 2022, Keyne has become a familiar face during Spain's matches, with television cameras regularly capturing the youngster enthusiastically cheering on his older brother.

He was again in attendance for Spain's quarter-final victory over Belgium, and one unforgettable moment immediately caught fans' attention.

As the stadium cameras focused on Keyne, Yamal looked up at the giant screen, smiled proudly and pointed towards his little brother, acknowledging him in front of thousands of supporters.

The touching exchange quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the close bond between the siblings.

While Yamal's performance helped send Spain into the World Cup semi-finals, many supporters felt his heartfelt interaction with Keyne became one of the most memorable moments of the evening, proving that some of football's best stories happen away from the action on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh