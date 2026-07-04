Carlos Queiroz named Ghana's starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia at Kansas City Stadium

Lawrence Ati-Zigi returned in goal after missing two matches through injury, as the Portuguese tactician made four changes

The match kicks off at 01.30. GMT, with the winner set to face Switzerland in the Round of 16

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has unveiled his starting XI for Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 showdown against Colombia.

The 73-year-old has made four changes to the side that started the final group-stage match against Croatia as the Black Stars bid to reach the Round of 16.

The contest will be played at Kansas City Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in Ghana.

Colombia vs Ghana: Confirmed Black Stars Lineup for World Cup Round of 32 Clash

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz makes four changes to Ghana lineup

Lawrence Ati-Zigi returns in goal after recovering from the injury he sustained during Ghana's opening group match against Panama.

The St. Gallen goalkeeper missed the subsequent games against England and Croatia, with Benjamin Asare stepping in between the posts.

In defence, Jerome Opoku replaces Jonas Adjetey to partner Derrick Luckassen at centre-back after the latter marked his first World Cup start with a goal against Croatia.

Gideon Mensah and Marvin Senaya retain their places at full-back, remaining the only defenders to have started all four of Ghana's matches at the tournament.

Carlos Queiroz has also shuffled his midfield, handing Caleb Yirenkyi a starting role in place of Elisha Owusu.

The youngster will line up alongside Thomas Partey and Kwasi Sibo in a midfield trio expected to face a stern physical battle against Colombia.

Further forward, Inaki Williams returns to the starting XI, replacing Kamaldeen Sulemana after the latter featured from the outset against England.

Williams joins captain Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo in attack as Ghana aim to spring a surprise against one of the tournament favourites.

The winner of the tie will book a place in the Round of 16, where Switzerland await.

Psychic cat predicts Colombia vs Ghana winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nimbus Pronos backed Colombia to overcome Ghana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash.

The psychic cat has correctly predicted five of the six knockout matches so far, including Belgium's comeback win over Senegal.

Source: YEN.com.gh