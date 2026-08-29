Coventry City manager Frank Lampard attracted significant criticism after substituting Caleb Yirenkyi in the 71st minute against Hull City

Yirenkyi completed 37 of 38 passes at a 97% accuracy rate and earned a 7.0 Sofascore rating before being withdrawn

The defeat leaves Coventry in the relegation zone after two Premier League games, with a clash against Manchester City to come

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Frank Lampard is facing growing criticism from Coventry City supporters after his decision to substitute Caleb Yirenkyi during the Sky Blues' 1-0 defeat to Hull City on Saturday, August 29.

The 20-year-old had impressed before being withdrawn in the 71st minute, with many fans questioning why Lampard removed one of Coventry's most influential players while the game remained finely balanced.

Liam Millar's late strike eventually settled the contest, leaving Coventry without a point from their opening two Premier League matches since returning to the top flight after 25 years away.

Frank Lampard faces fan backlash after Caleb Yirenkyi's substitution in the Coventry defeat. Photos by Catherine Ivill - AMA and Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Caleb Yirenkyi's substitution sparks fan reaction

Yirenkyi produced a composed display in midfield before his withdrawal.

According to Sofascore, he completed 37 of 38 passes, recording 97% accuracy, while also playing a perfect long ball, creating a chance and completing a cross.

His performance earned him a 7.0 rating, but his substitution quickly became the talking point among supporters.

Watch a compilation of Yirenkyi's performance vs Hull, as shared on X:

Sports journalist @_owurakuampofo observed:

"Frank Lampard lost Coventry City that match. Yirenkyi brought so much energy in the midfield, and they never looked the same after he was subbed off."

@SkyBluesBR quizzed:

"Does anyone know how to tell me why Frank Lampard took Caleb Yirenkyi off the game? It makes absolutely no sense!"

@mentisprecinct added:

"Lampard made a huge mistake by taking him off the pitch."

@peter_schartz wrote:

"Solid guy 🔥🔥, once Lampard took Yirenkyi off right away the game became open nobody to hold the midfield then they conceded."

@ArannaCM10 summed up:

"Seriously... the time Yirenkyi was subbed was when he had really gotten into the game; it was disappointing."

Coventry City face tough Manchester City test

The defeat leaves Coventry in the relegation zone, with Lampard under pressure to find a response quickly.

Their next assignment offers little room for error as they travel to face Manchester City on September 5, according to Flashscore.

The Cityzens have won both of their opening games, scoring six goals and conceding two.

The fixture will also provide a special Ghanaian subplot, with Yirenkyi potentially facing Black Stars teammate Antoine Semenyo.

For Lampard, however, the priority will be stopping Coventry's difficult start from becoming an early-season crisis.

Caleb Yirenkyi reacts after Premier League debut

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Caleb Yirenkyi has spoken for the first time after making his Premier League debut for Coventry City against Arsenal on August 21.

Yirenkyi took to Instagram to reflect on the defeat while celebrating the milestone in his young career.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh