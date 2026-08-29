Mohammed Kudus made his return to competitive football for Tottenham after 237 days on the sideline due to a quadriceps injury

The Ghana international came on as a substitute in the second half against Newcastle United on August 29

Kudus' comeback coincided with a difficult evening for Spurs, who have now lost both their opening Premier League fixtures

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Mohammed Kudus has ended a lengthy spell on the sidelines, returning to competitive action for Tottenham Hotspur after 237 days out with injury.

The Ghana international had last featured for Spurs on January 4, when he was withdrawn during a match against Sunderland after sustaining the injury to his quadriceps.

Although he was initially expected to return following the March international break, a relapse in April extended his absence significantly, ruling him out of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign and causing him to miss 25 matches for his club.

Mohammed Kudus' first taste of competitive action since suffering an injury in January ended in defeat for Tottenham Hotspur. Photos by Clive Mason.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus returns against Newcastle

After resuming individual training in early August and gradually reintegrating with the first-team squad, Kudus was handed his comeback by head coach Roberto De Zerbi on August 29.

He entered the pitch in the 68th minute as a replacement for Mathys Tel in Tottenham's Premier League clash against Newcastle United at home.

His return, however, was not accompanied by the result Spurs were hoping for.

Newcastle had already taken the lead through Anthony Elanga, who opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, continuing his strong form from the previous fixture against Liverpool.

Elanga, along with William Osula, marked his goal with a celebration paying tribute to Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan against the Reds.

With Kudus introduced in an attempt to turn the tide, Yoane Wissa struck four minutes later to double the visitors' advantage, effectively sealing the result.

Watch Wissa's goal vs Spurs, as shared on X:

Difficult start for Tottenham

The defeat leaves Tottenham in a precarious position after just two Premier League matches, having lost both games and conceded five goals in total without scoring.

The early-season struggles place pressure on De Zerbi's side and raise concerns about their form heading into what could become a challenging campaign.

For Kudus, the defeat will sting, though his record against Newcastle had historically been encouraging.

Across four previous appearances against the Magpies, the Black Stars playmaker registered two goals and two assists, underlining his capacity to influence matches against this particular opponent, per data culled from Transfermarkt.

Having now returned to competitive football, the Ghanaian will be focused on building fitness and consistency as Spurs look to arrest their poor start to the season.

Atletico Madrid consider Kudus move

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus, who is valued at €60 million.

The Spanish club’s interest has increased as uncertainty continues over the future of striker Julian Alvarez.

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Source: YEN.com.gh