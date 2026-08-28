Chelsea star Emmanuel Emegha has given Danny Welbeck a new Ghanaian nickname after his debut goal for the club

The 35-year-old striker scored in Chelsea's 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town in his first starting appearance

Welbeck, born in Manchester to Ghanaian parents, has a full Ghanaian name that connects directly to the new moniker

Danny Welbeck, the veteran striker who made a surprise move from Brighton to Chelsea this summer, has picked up a new nickname from his Blues teammates.

Danny Welbeck Earns New Ghanaian Nickname After Scoring in Carabao Cup Win Over Luton

Source: Getty Images

Welbeck earns Ghanaian nickname after Luton goal

The moniker was birthed after scoring in Chelsea's 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Luton Town. He was christened "Uncle Kwame" by fellow forward Emmanuel Emegha.

The nickname may raise eyebrows among those unfamiliar with Ghanaian culture, but it is a nod to the striker's heritage.

Born in Manchester to Ghanaian parents, his full name is Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck — a name that carries unmistakable Ghanaian identity.

Head coach Xabi Alonso handed the 35-year-old his first start for the club, and Welbeck responded with a goal and a composed all-round display.

He was replaced in the 73rd minute, though a slow exit from the pitch meant Chelsea briefly played with 10 men before his substitute, Joao Pedro, stepped on.

An own goal from Hakeem Odoffin rounded off the result, sending Chelsea into the Round of 32, where they will face Leeds United.

Danny Welbeck's special connection with Ghana

Despite representing England at the senior level — scoring 12 goals across 31 appearances — Welbeck has consistently acknowledged his Ghanaian background.

His international debut came against the Black Stars in 2011, a match that drew boos from Ghanaian supporters at Wembley.

After scoring the winner against Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round last season, he made a point of crediting his origins.

"I'm feeling very good, feeling fit and feeling strong — thanks to my mum and dad for giving me good genes," he told reporters with a smile.

With "Uncle Kwame" now following him into the Chelsea dressing room, that heritage is unlikely to be forgotten any time soon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh