Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at Anfield in their second Premier League match of the 2026/27 season

Alisson Becker conceded a penalty after referee Sam Barrott ruled the goalkeeper made contact with Neco Williams rather than the ball

VAR confirmed the on-field decision, identifying contact from Alisson's right hand on Williams' left foot

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Liverpool's difficult start to the 2026/27 Premier League season deepened on matchday two as they were held in a four-goal thriller by Nottingham Forest at Anfield, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker at the centre of a pivotal refereeing decision.

The Reds had opened the campaign with a 2-2 stalemate against Newcastle United and were hoping to record their first victory of the season, only for a contentious penalty incident to derail their efforts.

Referee Sam Barrott explains to Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk why he awarded a penalty against Liverpool. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool to drop points against Nottingham

Nottingham Forest opened the scoring through Dan Ndoye in the 24th minute.

Florian Wirtz appeared to equalise shortly afterwards, but the goal was disallowed by VAR due to an offside call in the build-up.

The contest remained level until the 68th minute, when Nottingham Forest opted for a quick throw-in that caught Liverpool's defence flat-footed.

Watch the penalty incident involving Alisson, as shared on X:

With his backline in disarray, Alisson rushed from his line to narrow the angle available to Neco Williams, but in doing so caught the Welshman with his left arm.

Referee Sam Barrott pointed to the spot, a decision subsequently reviewed and upheld by VAR. Morgan Gibbs-White converted the penalty to put Forest ahead once more.

Victor Munoz equalised for Liverpool in the 82nd minute to make it 2-2, the same scoreline that had frustrated the club against Newcastle a week earlier.

Alisson Becker's contact with Neco Williams proved to be a gamechanger in Liverpool's frustrating 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League explains why Alisson was penalised

The Premier League released an explanation of the incident, providing both the referee's assessment and the VAR review transcript on X.

Referee Sam Barrott said:

"For me, he comes out and doesn't play the ball when he clears the player out. He doesn't play the ball."

The VAR review confirmed the decision, with the assessment reading:

"Alisson's right hand on his left foot. Clear contact by Alisson. Confirming the on-field decision of penalty, check complete."

Barrott's rationale centred on Alisson's failure to make contact with the ball during his intervention, with the challenge instead making contact with Williams directly.

The VAR check identified the precise point of contact as Alisson's right hand on Williams' left foot, leaving no room for doubt over whether the penalty was warranted.

Liverpool now sit without a win after two league fixtures, having dropped four points from a possible six in matches they were expected to approach as winnable.

Steven Gerrard urges Liverpool to strengthen squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has urged the club to strengthen an important area of the squad.

Gerrard believes the draw against Newcastle United showed Liverpool need a specialist No. 6.

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Source: YEN.com.gh