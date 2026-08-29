Ghanaian winger Joseph Opoku netted his second goal for Swansea City as the Welsh club travelled to Pride Park on Saturday

Opoku opened the scoring inside two minutes, converting after a sharp counterattack set him through on goal

Swansea dominated throughout despite Opoku's early injury exit, with Ronald Pereira completing the rout in stoppage time

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Joseph Opoku continued his bright start at Swansea City, scoring the opening goal as the Championship side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Derby County at Pride Park on August 29.

Joseph Opoku celebrates after scoring his second goal for Swansea in three games. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Opoku scores as Swansea beat Derby

The 24th-minute injury that forced Opoku off the pitch came after he had already made his mark on the contest, finding the net just two minutes into the match.

Eom Ji-Sung initiated a rapid counterattack and played Opoku into space, with the Ghanaian finishing calmly to give the visitors an early platform.

That opening goal shaped the entire contest. Swansea maintained control throughout the first half, with Derby rarely able to establish a foothold.

Watch Opoku's opening goal, as shared on X:

Ji-Sung then extended the advantage on 44 minutes, converting at close range after Derby's defence failed to deal with a threatening ball into their area.

Despite Opoku's departure through injury before the half-hour mark, Swansea's structure and confidence never wavered.

The visitors kept Derby at bay after the interval, limiting the hosts to very few meaningful chances and continuing to threaten on the break.

According to BBC Sport, Ronald Pereira wrapped up the result in stoppage time, curling a shot into the bottom left corner to complete a commanding afternoon's work for the Welsh club.

Opoku's encouraging start at Swansea

For Opoku, the early goal marked another positive contribution since joining the club, with his second strike in Swansea colours reflecting a promising integration into the side.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Black Satellites winger has scored two goals in three Championship matches.

Despite leaving the pitch prematurely, his influence on the outcome was felt from the opening exchanges.

Watch a compilation of Opoku's performance vs Derby, as shared on X:

The injury will, however, be monitored ahead of Swansea's next fixture. The club are scheduled to face Watford on 1 September.

Mohammed Kudus returns after 237-day injury layoff

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mohammed Kudus returned to competitive action for Tottenham after 237 days out with a quadriceps injury.

His comeback came on a difficult night for Spurs, who have now lost their opening two Premier League games.

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Source: YEN.com.gh