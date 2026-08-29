Andoni Iraola voiced his anger over a technical failure that delayed a triple substitution during Liverpool's draw with Nottingham

Fourth official Tim Robinson struggled with an electronic board malfunction, forcing three Liverpool substitutes to wait on the touchline

Play resumed before the substitution could be completed, and the next phase of action led directly to a penalty against the Reds

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola directed criticism at the fourth official's handling of a substitution delay that he believes contributed to his side conceding the decisive penalty in a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

With the match level at 1-1 during the second half, Iraola sought to introduce Ryan Gravenberch, Kostas Tsimikas, and Rio Ngumoha simultaneously.

Despite the ball going dead on three separate occasions, the substitutes remained stranded on the touchline while fourth official Tim Robinson dealt with a malfunctioning electronic board.

Andoni Iraola Appears to Blame Fourth Official for Liverpool's Draw With Nottingham Forest

Source: Getty Images

Why Andoni Iraola blames fourth official

On the third stoppage, play was permitted to restart quickly without the changes being made.

The resulting throw-in led directly to the sequence in which Nottingham Forest won the penalty that put them back in front.

Alisson's sliding challenge on the wing-back as the ball was lifted wide of goal prompted referee Samuel Barrott to point to the spot, a decision that Iraola also contested.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle, the Liverpool head coach addressed both issues.

"With the penalty, the situation has already finished when the contact appears. And it's not an aggressive contact," he said.

Iraola explains frustration over board failure

The ex-Bournemouth manager was particularly pointed in his comments regarding the substitution delay, estimating that his side were kept waiting for approximately three minutes.

"We had to wait about three minutes. He was having an issue with the board; I don't know if it was not working, but we definitely wanted to do the subs the last two or three stoppages before the goal. It wasn't just that reason, but everything helps," Iraola added.

The result leaves Liverpool frustrated after failing to hold on or push for a winner at Anfield, with the manager's remarks indicating that he believes the substitution disruption affected the flow of his tactical changes at a critical moment in the match.

Premier League explains why Wirtz's goal was disallowed

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League has explained why Florian Wirtz’s goal for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest was disallowed.

Wirtz appeared to have scored an equaliser in the 32nd minute, but the goal was ruled out.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh