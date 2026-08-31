Brighton midfielder Malick Yalcouyé attracted widespread attention after scoring against Chelsea in the Premier League

The 20-year-old Ivorian's noticeably receding hairline led many online to question his age, with some accusing him of falsifying it

A source from his home nation has since revealed a medical condition that explains Yalcouyé's appearance

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Malick Yalcouyé found himself at the centre of unexpected attention following his goal against Chelsea in the Premier League on August 30 — not for the strike itself, but for how he looks.

The 20-year-old Ivorian, who came through the ASEC Mimosas academy, has a noticeably receding hairline that gives him the appearance of someone considerably older.

Malick Yalcouyé looks older than his age due to a medical condition. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

That observation quickly spread across social media, with a number of people alleging that Yalcouyé, like several players from sub-Saharan Africa before him, had falsified his date of birth.

The medical truth behind Yalcouyé's looks

Those claims have since been addressed by journalist Dobe Aboubacar, who revealed that Yalcouyé suffers from chronic alopecia.

The condition refers to persistent or long-term hair loss and can arise from a range of underlying causes.

Below is Dobe's post on X:

Doctors recognise several forms of the condition. Androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male-pattern baldness, is among the most widespread.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair to fall out in patches.

Traction alopecia results from repeated tension on the scalp, while telogen effluvium involves prolonged excessive shedding often triggered by stress, illness, hormonal shifts, or poor nutrition.

In Yalcouyé's case, the condition is medical rather than a reflection of his age, setting his situation apart from the age-fraud controversies that have historically surrounded African footballers.

Yalcouyé's rise to Brighton

Away from the speculation about his appearance, Yalcouyé's footballing pedigree speaks for itself.

According to Sun Sport, Brighton signed him from Swedish club IFK Göteborg last summer for £6 million.

He had only joined the Allsvenskan side months earlier in February 2024 for roughly €400,000, making the turnaround in his valuation remarkable.

Watch a compilation of Yalcouyé's performance vs Chelsea, as shared on X:

During his time in Sweden, Yalcouyé earned comparisons to N'Golo Kanté for his relentless energy, ability to cover ground, and instinct for winning the ball.

If his performance against Chelsea is anything to judge by, those comparisons may not be far off the mark, and his ability on the pitch may well prove a more compelling conversation than his appearance.

Brighton coach reportedly gets hair transplant

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler had reportedly undergone a hair transplant ahead of the new Premier League season.

Fans quickly noticed the change during a recent post-match press conference and took to social media to react.

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Source: YEN.com.gh