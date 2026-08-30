Family, friends, and course mates gathered to bid farewell to Innocentia Atsufui Avinu, a Level 200 University of Cape Coast student who died tragically at 20

The burial took place on August 29, 2026, with loved ones mourning the young woman whose life was cut short

Ghanaians have taken to social media demanding that police bring her killer to justice as the case remains unresolved

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The late Innocentia Atsufui Avinu, a 20-year-old Level 200 student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), was buried on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Family members, friends, course mates, and loved ones gathered to pay their final respects to the young woman whose life ended tragically.

The late Innocentia Atsufui Avinu poses infront of her lecture hall. Photo credit: @ghmedia.

Source: UGC

Calls for Justice over Innocentia's death

The funeral brought together those who knew her closely, all united in grief over a life cut short far too soon. Innocentia had been a student at one of Ghana's most prestigious universities before her untimely death, and scenes from the ceremony, shared by Ghanaian media outlet Dunkwa TV, showed the solemn atmosphere that marked the occasion.

While mourners said their goodbyes, a cloud of unresolved questions hung over the proceedings. Innocentia's death is believed to have been the result of foul play, and as of the time of her burial, no arrest had been made in connection with her killing.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to publicly name a suspect, and the lack of progress has frustrated many Ghanaians who followed her case.

The funeral footage, which circulated widely on social media, drew an outpouring of grief and anger from people across the country, many of whom directed their frustration at the authorities.

Photos of Innocentia Atsufui Avinu before her demise. Photo credit: @ucc.

Source: TikTok

Reactions to Innocentia Atsufui Avinu's burial

Social media users responded with a mixture of sorrow and calls for accountability following the burial.

@Eddiecutiegh_ wrote:

"Can someone be laid to rest without finding the killer? 🤯🤯🤦🤦🤦"

@InkoomSolo said:

"Our mate in Pensec May her soul rest in peace"

@tycoonThe4 added:

"Man this is so sad to watch. The girl was murdered! Ghana Police please bring her killer to justice!"

The X video is below:

Ghana Police declare a suspect's arrest

According to a police press release on June 16, 2026, the arrest happened at the Pedu Lorry Station in Cape Coast on June 15, 2026, at around 1915 hours.

The arrest came after a long-term, intelligence-driven operation that tracked the suspect's whereabouts, according to a police statement.

According to preliminary investigations, on June 11, 2026, at approximately 1848 hours, the suspect picked up the dead student from Ayensu Plaza, which is located within the UCC dormitory enclave.

He allegedly took her to Hutchland Beach, where the victim was last seen alive. The full circumstances of the incident are still being investigated, according to the authorities.

The Facebook photos are below:

Police arrest four nurses over alleged theft

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Police Service who arrested four workers of the Dr Amegashie Herbal Clinic over an alleged theft incident at the facility.

The four nurses were reportedly caught allegedly stealing from the company, following concerns about financial discrepancies within the business.

The case came to light after the owner of the facility discovered significant irregularities in the clinic’s financial operations, prompting further investigations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh