The UAE government has published the legal categories of people on its official blacklist, covering both entry and departure restrictions

Individuals previously convicted and deported by court order, or confirmed to carry dangerous diseases, face a ban from entering the UAE

Separate rules apply to those barred from leaving the UAE, including people under active prosecution or those with outstanding debts to the government

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The United Arab Emirates has released the official categories of individuals listed on its blacklist, covering people who are either prohibited from entering the country or restricted from departing it.

The rules are governed by the Executive Regulation of Law No. 6 of 1973 on Entry and Residence of Foreigners.

The UAE government outlines legal categories of individuals on its blacklist, detailing entry and departure restrictions for various criminal and financial reasons. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under this regulation, names are formally added to or removed from the blacklist through official letters issued by the relevant authorities.

Who is banned from entering UAE

Several distinct groups fall under the entry prohibition. Individuals previously convicted of crimes and deported by a competent court are barred from re-entering, as are those removed through administrative orders issued by the Ministry of Interior under Article 23 of Law No. 6 of 1973.

Persons whose activities have been flagged by the International Criminal Cooperation Department are also covered by the ban. Additionally, anyone confirmed to be living with AIDS or other conditions classified as a public health risk by the Ministry of Health and Prevention cannot enter the country.

The ban further extends to individuals who were deported from any Gulf Cooperation Council member state for criminal reasons, meaning a deportation elsewhere in the region can result in an automatic UAE entry prohibition.

Who is banned from leaving the UAE

Departure restrictions cover three distinct categories of people. Anyone subject to an order issued by a public prosecutor or their representative in connection with an ongoing investigation is barred from leaving.

The same applies to individuals facing a court order in a matter currently before a competent court.

The third category is financial in nature. People who owe money to the government can be prevented from leaving the country, with the authority to impose such a ban resting with the relevant minister or an officially designated representative.

The regulation makes clear that blacklist placement is not confined to criminal proceedings. Financial liability to the state alone is sufficient grounds for a departure ban, broadening the scope of who may be affected beyond those involved in active legal cases.

UAE lists work permits valid for 2 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had announced five specific categories of work permits that carry a two-year validity period.

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) indicated that there are 13 types of work permits available to establishments registered with the ministry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh