President Bola Tinubu appointed his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to a senior role in the APC's 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

Gbajabiamila, a former House of Representatives Speaker, will serve as Deputy Director General Admin of the campaign council

Senator Ali Ndume publicly disagreed with Tinubu's decision to chair his own campaign council ahead of the 2027 elections

President Bola Tinubu has handed his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, a fresh political assignment, naming him Deputy Director General for Administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

President Tinubu appoints Femi Gbajabiamila as Deputy Director General of the APC's 2027 Campaign Council, amidst internal dissent from Senator Ali Ndume. Image credit: seyitinubukanoblog/Instagram

Source: UGC

The move signals the ruling party's formal shift into campaign mode as it works to secure a second term for the incumbent president.

Tinubu picks Gbajabiamila for campaign role

Gbajabiamila, 64, is one of Tinubu's most trusted political allies.

He previously served as Speaker of the House of Representatives and spent two decades as a member of that chamber, from June 2003 until he stepped down in June 2023 to take up his current role as Chief of Staff.

His appointment to the PCC underscores how closely Tinubu is drawing his inner circle into the 2027 electoral push.

The APC is ramping up its preparations against a backdrop of a signed peace accord among major political parties and newly established campaign spending limits, suggesting a keenly contested race ahead.

Ndume disagrees with Tinubu leading Own Campaign

According to Legit.ng's August 30, 2026 report, not everyone within the APC is comfortable with the structure of the campaign machinery.

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, used an appearance on Arise Television's Prime Time to publicly question whether the president should be chairing the very council tasked with campaigning for his re-election.

Ndume argued that a candidate should not be responsible for marketing himself to voters, comparing the situation to a product trying to sell itself rather than being sold by its owner.

"If I had the ears of Mr President, there was no need, there was no need to have a presidential campaign committee. Instead, they should have, what is the party doing?" Ndume said.

"The president is the product of the party, and I, for example, am a product of the party. The owner of a product should be the one that will be selling the product, not the product to sell itself."

When the interviewer pressed him on whether he was directly disagreeing with Tinubu's appointment as campaign council chairman, Ndume was unambiguous.

"Yeah, I disagree with that," he said, urging the president to focus on his role as party leader instead.

APC's Alhaji Abdul Waheed Olajide confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

He was reportedly between 74 and 80 years old, with conflicting accounts circulating at the time of his passing.

Olajide served as SSG under the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi and was widely respected in Oyo State political circles as a committed public servant.

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Source: YEN.com.gh