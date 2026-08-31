A Ghanaian-Nigerian pastor was abducted alongside a second cleric while travelling from Jos to Bokkos on Friday

Armed men reportedly stopped a commercial minivan less than a mile from military checkpoints before dragging the two pastors out

The whereabouts of the second abducted pastor remained unknown as of Saturday afternoon, with his family reportedly contacted by the attackers

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At least five people have been killed across several communities in Plateau State, Nigeria, following a series of attacks on Friday night, including the abduction and murder of a Ghanaian-Nigerian pastor.

Pastor Hills Emmanuel, a Ghanaian-Nigerian cleric based in Plateau State and founder of The Wonderful Grace of God Evangelical Ministry in Bokkos.

Hills Emmanuel: Ghanaian Pastor Found Dead In Nigeria After Abduction

Source: Getty Images

Conflict reporter Masara Kim disclosed the incidents in a post on X on Saturday, August 29, describing what he characterised as coordinated attacks in which Christians were specifically targeted.

Sahara Reporters reported that among the victims was Emmanuel.

Emmanuel was abducted on Friday, August 28, together with Pastor Gabriel Joseph Dipak of the Christ Apostolic Church while the two were travelling from Jos to Bokkos.

Witnesses cited by Kim said armed men, identified as Fulani militants, set up a roadblock along the Barkin Ladi-Bokkos road, less than a mile from military checkpoints positioned on both sides of the route.

The assailants stopped a commercial minivan carrying nine passengers, removed the two pastors from the vehicle, and seized mobile phones and cash from the remaining passengers before releasing them.

Police subsequently recovered the stolen items at the scene.

Emmanuel's body was discovered early on Saturday morning near the site of the abduction. Dipak's whereabouts remained unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

His family had been contacted by the abductors, though their demands had not been established at the time of the report.

64-year-old man of God beaten to death

YEN.com.gh reported that a 64-year-old cleric of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Castle of Mercy Parish, was killed after a group of unidentified assailants attacked him on the church premises in the Waru District of Abuja on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The victim, Ven. Sup. Evang. Onaduja Oluwafemi Gbeminiyi, was reportedly targeted while congregants gathered for a mercy service that had begun at approximately 9 am.

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Source: YEN.com.gh