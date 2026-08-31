Dominic Duodu broke his silence on Instagram on Saturday, August 29, 2026, weeks after Tima Kumkum publicly announced their divorce

The Ghanaian media personality's ex-husband shared a cryptic post about stepping away from noise and finding peace in nature

Ghanaians flooded the comments with divided reactions, with some urging Tima Kumkum's ex-husband to share his side of the story

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dominic Duodu, the ex-husband of veteran Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum, has made his first public move since she officially announced their separation, and it has set social media buzzing.

Tima Kumkum's ex-husband, Dominic Duodu, breaks his silence weeks after her divorce announcement. Photo source: Dominic Duodu, Tima Kumkum

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, August 29, 2026, Duodu posted photos on Instagram appearing to show himself in a lush, green outdoor setting.

He accompanied it with a caption that read:

"Silence isn't empty, it's full of answers. I stepped away from all the noise and peace looked like this today — lost in the green, found in myself. Sometimes nature is the only therapy you need. 🌳🍃"

The post arrived weeks after his ex-wife Tima Kumkum broke the news of their separation to the public three years after they tied the knot, speaking openly about the breakdown of their marriage.

The timing of Duodu's cryptic message was not lost on Ghanaians, who quickly packed the comments section with their thoughts.

Dominic Duodu's post sparks debate online

While Dominic Duodu did not mention the divorce directly, the heavily loaded language about silence, stepping back from noise, and finding himself in nature read to many as a pointed response to the public attention surrounding the split.

Whether it was intended as a quiet statement or simply a personal reflection, it ignited a wide range of reactions from followers.

Some sympathised with him, interpreting the post as the quiet frustration of a man who has chosen dignity over drama.

Others were less charitable, urging him to either speak plainly about his divorce from the Adom TV presenter or say nothing at all.

The Instagram post of Tima Kumkum's ex-husband Dominic Duodu that sparked reactions is below:

Reactions to Dominic Duodu's Instagram post

YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of comments from Ghanaians responding to the post below:

revekka_achaa_ wrote:

"I understand you. Sometimes men also go through a lot, but it's always the women who play the victim. Silence is golden. I respect you, sir 🙏🏼🙌🏼."

Akosua_nokturnal said:

"Wo p3s3 woka wo part of the story anaaa? The floor is very much opened."

Tillyinspires commented:

"When they interviewed her, she didn't say anything bad about you, sir. Don't start what you can't finish. Just respect yourself."

Tima Kumkum lists types of avoidable men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Tima Kumkum's advice on the types of men Ghanaian women encounter, offering crucial insights in the wake of her recent divorce in a resurfaced TikTok video.

Many viewers were moved as she recounted the heart-wrenching moment she had to eventually face her children with the truth about their father's departure, detailing the emotional complexities of navigating relationships amidst public scrutiny.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh