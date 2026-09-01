The 2026/27 Premier League season is only two games old, but several managers are already under mounting pressure

Clubs including Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Coventry City have all failed to win in their opening two fixtures

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of five managers whose positions could come under serious scrutiny if results do not improve

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The Premier League has wasted no time in separating the comfortable from the concerned just two matchdays into the 2026/27 season.

A number of managers find themselves in precarious positions after opening runs that have produced no wins, no goals in some cases, and heavy home defeats.

5 Premier League Managers Who Could Face the Sack After Just Two Matches

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5 managers who could be sacked

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of five managers via Tribuna who could be shown the exit door if results do not improve quickly.

1. Roberto De Zerbi - Tottenham

Spurs have lost both opening fixtures without scoring, conceding five goals in the process, including a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle. De Zerbi was brought in to deliver an exciting brand of football following a significant squad overhaul, meaning sterile, goalless defeats undermine the very foundation of his appointment. His history of turbulent departures at previous clubs, combined with Tottenham's well-documented appetite for managerial change, makes his situation particularly fragile if September brings more of the same.

2. Frank Lampard - Coventry City

Coventry were among the promoted sides expected to scrap for survival, but their start has been alarming. Two defeats, no goals scored, and a place of 17th, separated from the relegation zone only by goal difference, have set an uncomfortable tone. A 1-0 home defeat against fellow promoted side Hull was particularly costly, as those are precisely the fixtures a side fighting to stay up cannot afford to drop. Lampard's goodwill from winning promotion will erode faster than it might for another manager, given the scrutiny that has followed his previous top-flight appointments.

3. Pierre Sage - Crystal Palace

Palace sit 18th after losing both matches and conceding six goals, culminating in a 4-1 home defeat by Manchester City. Sage stepped into one of the most difficult jobs in the division, succeeding Oliver Glasner, who led the club to historic silverware. While no one should be condemned for losing heavily to City, should results continue to go south after the international break, it would quickly give rise to a narrative of post-Glasner decline that could prove difficult to shake.

4. Alvaro Arbeloa - Fulham

Fulham are one of five clubs yet to take a point, and a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland has intensified questions around Arbeloa's appointment. His predecessor, Marco Silva, made the club's mid-table stability appear effortless over several seasons. Arbeloa, relatively inexperienced at this level, must now demonstrate that the Cottagers made a considered decision rather than prioritising reputation.

5. Gary O'Neil - Ipswich Town

Of the five managers listed, O'Neil's position is arguably the most understandable. Ipswich secured three points from two demanding fixtures, beating Sunderland before losing 5-2 at Old Trafford. Late goals inflated the Manchester United scoreline, turning what had been a competitive encounter into an uncomfortable one. The pressure here stems from the vulnerability of a newly promoted club and the weight of expectations left behind by Kieran McKenna, whose departure for another role still lingers over the project.

Supercomputer updates Premier League title predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer had revised its Premier League title predictions after the completion of matchday two.

Arsenal remain the heavy favourites, while Manchester City recorded the biggest rise in their chances of winning the title.

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Source: YEN.com.gh