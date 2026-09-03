Carlos Queiroz confirmed his continuation as Black Stars head coach and shared his thoughts on social media

The Portuguese coach praised Ghana's players and staff for their courage and discipline at the 2026 World Cup

Queiroz outlined his ambitions for the Africa Cup of Nations as a stepping stone toward the 2030 FIFA World Cup

Carlos Queiroz has broken his silence following his reappointment as head coach of the Black Stars, taking to social media to confirm his return and outline his vision for the national team.

The Portuguese tactician addressed Ghanaian football supporters directly less than 24 hours after his confirmation, describing his role as something that extends well beyond the technical duties of management.

Queiroz reacts to Black Stars reappointment

In his statement, Queiroz said his continuation was driven by a deep sense of responsibility toward the country and its footballing tradition.

"Serving Ghana is far more than coaching a football team. It is a privilege, a responsibility and a mission to honour one of Africa's greatest football nations and its incredible and passionate football people," he wrote on Instagram.

The 73-year-old also paid tribute to the players and backroom staff who represented Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, crediting their collective effort for restoring national confidence in the programme.

"I am proud of what our players, staff and Federation achieved together under challenging circumstances at the 2026 World Cup final competition. Their courage, discipline and commitment restored belief, competitiveness and the pride of a nation," Queiroz added.

Queiroz outlines his vision for Black Stars

Looking ahead, Queiroz identified the Africa Cup of Nations as the immediate priority and a critical building block for the longer-term goal of competing at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

He described the continental tournament not merely as the next fixture on the calendar, but as what he called "the golden gateway to building the Black Stars that will shine and proudly compete at the 2030 FIFA World Cup."

The coach closed his message with a rallying call that framed the campaign in unifying terms.

Queiroz's reappointment marks the continuation of a second stint in charge of the Black Stars, with the federation backing him to lead Ghana through the next major cycle of international competition.

Queiroz faces big Jordan Ayew decision

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz may already have a big decision to make over Jordan Ayew.

The Black Stars captain’s future is now even more uncertain after leaving Leicester City and remaining without a club.

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Source: YEN.com.gh