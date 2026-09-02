The Ghana Football Association has reached an agreement with Carlos Queiroz to continue as Black Stars head coach

Queiroz's previous contract, which covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup, had expired before the new deal was finalised

The GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation were both involved in negotiations over the new coaching arrangement

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the reappointment of Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars, with the new mandate set to begin during the upcoming international window.

The announcement marks a continuation of the relationship between Queiroz and the senior men's national team following the conclusion of his previous contract, which covered Ghana's participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz: Portuguese Tactician Reappointed Black Stars Coach

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Carlos Queiroz reappointed as Black Stars coach

According to the GFA's official website, Queiroz's reappointment came after a series of discussions involving both the association and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

The two bodies reached a consensus that the experienced coach was the right person to lead the Black Stars into their next campaign.

The GFA cited Queiroz's "extensive international experience, technical expertise and knowledge of the Black Stars" as central factors in the decision to hand him a fresh mandate.

What does Queiroz bring to the table?

Queiroz is a seasoned international coach whose career has spanned multiple continents.

His familiarity with the Black Stars setup, built during his previous stint, was considered a significant advantage as Ghana moves into a new phase of competition.

The GFA did not disclose the length of the new contract or the specific targets attached to the mandate but confirmed that Queiroz would be in charge when Ghana's next international fixtures begin.

The reappointment brings clarity to the Black Stars' technical bench following the uncertainty that followed the World Cup and signals the GFA's intention to maintain continuity in the team's leadership structure.

His first assignment will be a 2027 AFCON qualifier against Cote d'Ivoire on September 23 before squaring off against The Gambia four days later.

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Source: YEN.com.gh