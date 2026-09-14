CAF solidarity payments will see two Ghanaian clubs collect $100,000 despite dropping out of this season's CAF inter-club competitions

Medeama SC suffered a 4-1 aggregate loss to TP Mazembe in the Champions League, while Nations FC lost 2-1 on aggregate to FC Diarra

Ghana will have no representative in the group stage of either the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup

Medeama SC and Nations FC will each receive a significant amount of money from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) despite their early exits from continental competition.

The payments follow their respective eliminations from the 2026/27 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup in the preliminary round.

The funds are intended to help clubs cover some of the costs associated with taking part in CAF competitions, including travel, accommodation, and other operational expenses.

How Much Medeama and Nations FC Will Receive From CAF After Early Inter-Club Exit. Photo credit: @MedeamaSC/X and @nationsfcgh/X.

Source: Twitter

Medeama, Nations exit CAF inter-club competitions

According to Flashscore, Medeama, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, crashed out of the Champions League after suffering a 4-1 aggregate defeat to TP Mazembe.

The Tarkwa-based side lost 1-0 at TNA Park before Mazembe completed the job with a 3-1 victory in Lubumbashi. The Congolese giants now face Zambia's Red Arrows in the second preliminary round.

Nations FC, meanwhile, saw their first continental campaign end against Mali's FC Diarra in the Confederation Cup, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

The Ghana FA Cup holders lost 1-0 in Bamako before drawing 1-1 in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, resulting in a 2-1 aggregate defeat. FC Diarra will next meet ASKO Kara.

How Much Medeama and Nations FC Will Receive

Both Medeama and Nations FC will pocket $100,000 from the continent's football governing body.

According to CAF, the payment applies to clubs eliminated in the preliminary rounds, providing some financial relief despite their early departures.

CAF introduced the solidarity payment in the 2024/25 season, with participating clubs initially receiving $50,000.

Watch highlights of Medeama's defeat to TP Mazembe, as shared on X:

That figure has now been increased to $100,000 under the current prize-money structure.

With both clubs eliminated, Ghana will not have a representative in the group stage of either of CAF’s two major inter-club competitions this season.

Medeama will now shift their focus back to the domestic scene as they look to defend their league crown, while Nations FC will resume their domestic campaign after a historic first taste of continental football.

Ghana-Sunderland sponsorship deal in doubt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s proposed £10 million front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Sunderland AFC was close to collapsing after six months of talks.

The development could also put the planned friendly between Asante Kotoko and the English Premier League side at risk.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh