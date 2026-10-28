Real Madrid released an official statement apologising to the Chinese public after Kylian Mbappé's remarks caused widespread offence

Multiple Chinese companies reportedly terminated their commercial agreements with Mbappé following the controversy

Meanwhile, China Media Group has suspended La Liga broadcasts amid the dispute

Real Madrid have issued a formal apology to China in response to the fallout from controversial comments made by striker Kylian Mbappé, acknowledging the hurt caused and pledging renewed commitment to their Chinese fanbase.

Real Madrid apologises to China in an official statement over Kylian Mbappé's comments. Photos by SOPA Images and Alex Pantling - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid apologises to China over Mbappé's comments

The Spanish club released a statement expressing regret over the remarks, which triggered a significant backlash in one of football's most commercially important markets.

"Real Madrid CF wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any discomfort caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappé," the club said in its statement.

Los Blancos went further, affirming their respect for the country's heritage and the bond they share with supporters across the region.

"Our club maintains a deep respect for China, its history, its culture and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid," the statement continued.

The club also indicated that Mbappé himself had extended a personal apology, with the French forward expressing regret over his comments and reiterating his respect for the Chinese people.

Real Madrid aligned itself with that position and vowed to uphold values of respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures.

Commercial and broadcasting fallout

The controversy has already had tangible consequences beyond the diplomatic dimension.

China Media Group confirmed it had suspended La Liga television broadcasts in connection with the dispute, cutting off coverage for a substantial audience.

On the commercial side, three Chinese companies — Dongpeng, Mengniu and Milkground — reportedly ended their sponsorship agreements with Mbappé in the wake of his remarks, underscoring the financial stakes involved for both the player and the club.

Whether Real Madrid's statement will be sufficient to prompt China Media Group to restore broadcast coverage remains to be seen.

The club indicated its intention to strengthen ties with China going forward, suggesting that behind-the-scenes efforts to repair the relationship are likely ongoing.

How Mbappé lost the 2026 Ballon d'Or

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia had shed light on the voting behind Harry Kane’s 2026 Ballon d’Or victory.

He disclosed that the Bayern Munich striker narrowly edged Kylian Mbappé in a fiercely contested race.

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Source: YEN.com.gh