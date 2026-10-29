Ampem Darkoa Ladies defeated Nigeria's Edo Queens 1-0 in extra-time in a rescheduled WAFU Zone B qualifying final held in Cairo, Egypt

CAF had annulled Edo Queens' original 4-1 penalty win after Ampem Darkoa's protest over a procedural violation was upheld

The Ghanaian champions have been drawn in Group B alongside defending champions AS FAR of Morocco at the continental tournament

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have secured qualification for the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League, defeating Nigeria's Edo Queens 1-0 in a rescheduled WAFU Zone B qualifying final played in Cairo, Egypt, on October 29.

The decisive goal arrived during extra time, thanks to Mohammed Afishata, bringing a dramatic conclusion to a qualifying saga that had spanned nearly two months and two countries.

Ampem Darkoa pipped Nigeria's Edo Queens to qualify for the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt. Photo credit: @AfricaWomenGame/X.

Source: Twitter

How the qualifying dispute unfolded

The two sides first met on September 5 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where the match finished 2-2 after regulation time. Edo Queens went on to win 4-1 in a penalty shootout, seemingly booking their place at the continental tournament.

However, Ampem Darkoa filed a formal protest, arguing that the match had proceeded directly to penalties without the mandatory extra time period being played.

CAF's Organising Committee for Women's Football upheld the complaint on September 26, ordering that the tie be resumed from the start of extra time.

According to Ghanafa.org, the CAF Appeal Board confirmed that ruling on October 16, paving the way for Thursday's conclusion in Egypt.

Given a second chance, the Techiman-based side made no mistake, finding the net in extra time to overturn the earlier outcome and claim the qualification berth.

Ampem Darkoa's road ahead in Egypt

The 2026 CAF Women's Champions League is set to run from November 1 to 15 in Egypt, giving the Ghanaian champions very little time to prepare following their hard-fought qualifying campaign.

Ampem Darkoa have been drawn into Group B, where they will face defending champions AS FAR of Morocco, Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies, and USFAS Bamako of Mali — a stern test of their continental ambitions from the outset.

Ghana beats Argentina at FIFA U-17 WWC

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana’s Black Maidens reached the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup quarter-finals after defeating Argentina on penalties on October 28.

Jessica Appiah scored the opener and converted the decisive spot-kick as Ghana prevailed despite playing with 10 players.

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Source: YEN.com.gh